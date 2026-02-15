Close
Celebrity

Don Lemon's Indictment Leads To Not Guilty Plea

‘I Thought This Was America’: Don Lemon Pleads Not Guilty Following MN Church Indictment, Demands Grand Jury Transparency

Don Lemon officially pleads not guilty to federal civil rights charges. Inside the highly unusual grand jury indictment and the transcripts.

Published on February 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The legal battle surrounding Don Lemon‘s indictment reached a critical turning point on Friday, as the former CNN journalist officially entered a plea of not guilty. During the arraignment in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lemon and his legal team took a defiant stand against his indictment, arguing that the federal charges are a political attempt to criminalize independent journalism. The case stems from a January 18 anti-ICE protest at Cities Church, an event Lemon insists he was attending solely as a reporter to document.

Journalist Don Lemon Appears In St. Paul Federal Court For Hearing
Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Lemon’s defense team is now demanding access to the confidential transcripts of the grand jury proceedings that led to Don Lemon’s indictment. They believe the government likely misrepresented key issues to the jury, particularly since two separate judges had previously reviewed the case and rejected the DOJ’s initial requests for arrest warrants due to a lack of evidence. Lemon has compared the federal government’s persistence to the tactics of authoritarian regimes, stating in the filings that the government “sold this unconstitutional mess” to the grand jury in a manner more consistent with Russia, China, or Iran than the United States.

The charges against Lemon and eight co-defendants involve conspiracy to violate constitutional rights and a felony violation of the FACE Act, which protects places of worship from physical obstruction. Federal prosecutors allege that Lemon was not just a bystander but a collaborator who helped maintain operational secrecy during a coordinated takeover of the church. However, Don Lemon’s indictment has faced heavy scrutiny from press freedom groups, who argue that holding doors or interviewing congregants does not constitute a physical obstruction. Outside the courthouse on Friday, dozens of protesters gathered to chant “Protect the press,” echoing Lemon’s sentiment that his 30-year career has always been anchored in the First Amendment.

The aggressive nature of the arrest has also become a focal point of the defense, with Lemon revealing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that federal agents ignored his offer to turn himself in. Instead, nearly a dozen agents intercepted him in a Beverly Hills hotel lobby on January 29, an act Lemon describes as “revenge theater” designed to intimidate the media. While Magistrate Judge Douglas L. Micko has allowed Lemon to remain free on bond, the government still holds his phone, claiming it remains under a sealed search warrant. As the proceedings move forward, the legal community is watching closely to see if Don Lemon’s indictment will serve as a precedent-setting test of whether a journalist’s presence at a protest can be reframed as criminal conspiracy.

Furthermore, the seizure of Lemon’s cellular device has introduced a chilling precedent for reporters nationwide, as his legal team argues that the government’s continued possession of the phone constitutes a “back-door search” of 30 years’ worth of confidential sources and investigative notes. Defense attorneys have expressed grave concerns that federal agents are sifting through unrelated sensitive materials under the guise of the January 18 investigation, effectively turning the criminal process into an act of institutional surveillance. By holding his primary tool of trade, the government is not just targeting one individual but is signaling to all independent journalists that documenting state-related protests carries the risk of total professional risk.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Court Cases Don Lemon Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Gene Simmons Gets Checked By Chuck D Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Jab

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Grandmother holds baby granddaughter in kitchen while helping daughter prepare a meal for the family

    15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Surya Bonaly’s Backflip Was ‘Illegal’ In 1996 — So Why Is It ‘Revolutionary’ Now That A White Man Is Doing It? [Op-Ed]

    MadameNoire
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala
    4 Items
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Sweetly Smitten! Celebs Celebrating Their First Valentine’s Day Together

    Comment
    Sexyy Red x Michael Jackson
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Quit It, Sexyy! Michael Jackson’s Estate Shuts Down Sexyy Red’s Sample Of ‘Beat It’ For Her Raunchy Ryhymes On ‘Just Eat It’

    Comment
    Liquid Lounge Day Club party with DJ Nick Cannon
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Abby De La Rosa Says Not Communicating With Nick Cannon’s Other Baby Mamas Makes Their Relationship Seem More ‘Monogamous’

    Comment
    iOne Editorial | BOSSIP's Black History Hidden Gems | 2026-02-05
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: Abdul Rahman Ibrahima Was The ‘Prince Among The Slaves’ Whose Story Spanned Continents & Centuries

    Comment
    Relationship Goals asset
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    ‘Relationship Goals’: Swoony Stunner Kelly Rowland & Her On-Screen Method Mannn Spark Heart Eye Hysteria Over Buzzy Rom-Com Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close