Hollywood Unlocked Honors Keke Palmer & Don Lemon

Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards: Keke Palmer & Don Lemon Honored, Meagan Good Stuns In Shocking Cutout Couture

Keke Palmer and Don Lemon were honored at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Meagan Good shared a touching moment with Keke while rocking an eye-popping gown.

Published on June 21, 2025

Hollywood Unlocked is throwing down the red carpet! Keke Palmer and Don Lemon have both snagged top honors at the Fifth Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. It seems these two aren’t just making headlines; they’re making major moves that resonate far beyond the glitz and glamor.

Don Lemon x Keke Palmer x Meagan Good
Source: Michael Buckner/Arnold Turner / Getty

Keke Palmer, the multi-hyphenate queen who’s been gracing our screens since she was a child, will be honored with the Spirit Award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this accolade is all about recognizing someone who genuinely inspires, uplifts, and embodies a sense of pride through their contributions to both entertainment and social communities.

From her candid takes on motherhood to her fearless embrace of her own journey, Keke consistently uses her platform to empower others. Her ability to transition seamlessly from acting to hosting to music, all while keeping it unapologetically real, makes her a true trailblazer.

Then there’s Don Lemon, the veteran journalist who’s seen his career take some unexpected twists and turns. Lemon will be presented with the Social Impact Award, an honor reserved for individuals who have wielded their platforms to actively fight for change and give a voice to the community. Since his departure from CNN, Lemon has embarked on a new chapter with “The Don Lemon Show,” an independent venture that allows him to continue his unfiltered commentary and in-depth interviews. This award acknowledges his decades-long commitment to journalism and his dedication to tackling tough topics, even when it means challenging the status quo.

Don also captured Keke bringing down the house with an impromptu performance of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down.” We see you, sis!

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, hosted this year by Tiffany Haddish, celebrated those who’ve made a lasting imprint on Black culture and beyond. The event itself was a star-studded affair held at The Beverly Hilton, with performances by Fantasia and Yolanda Adams.

Babyface led the musical direction. Fantasia also received the Inspiration Award for her resilience and triumph over personal and professional battles, while Vic Mensa received the Community Award for his actions in bettering the community.

Meagan Good popped out on the red carpet with her husband and last year’s honoree, Jonathan Majors.

The new Mrs. Majors rocked a head-turning and curve-hugging black gown with cutouts that showed off her super snatched body-ody-ody.

During the ceremony, Meagan took the stage to present the award to Keke. The actresses shared a touching moment as the One of Those Days star took a moment to give Meagan her flowers. She thanked the Harlem hottie for being an inspiration, from one child star-turned-actress to another. We love to see it!

Other attendees at the star-studded event included:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Da Brat & Judy

Nene Leakes

Honoree Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts

