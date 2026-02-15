Close
Celebrity

Russell & Ciara Wilson Level Up Their Love On Valentine's Day

The Queen & King Of Hearts! Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Their Love On Display For Valentine’s Day

Russell & Ciara Wilson continue their dominance as everyone's relationship goals with loving Valentine's Day messages and a cute Hot Ones appearance.

Published on February 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Russel Wilson & Ciara attend 15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson continued their dominance as everyone’s favorite couple this Valentine’s Day, posting loving messages to one another.

The “Level Up” singer shared a photo of herself being held by her hubby alongside photos of the gifts he got for her and their daughters. Their living room was filled with floor-to-ceiling balloons, and each lady in Russ’ life had a life-sized teddy bear of their own.

“You mean the world to me. Every day feels like Valentine’s Day with you,” Ciara said in the caption. You fill our house up with the greatest love every day! I am truly grateful for this love. Happy Valentines Day Papi @DangeRussWilson. I love you so much.” 

Of course, Papa Russ made his love for his Grammy-winning wife known, as always. He posted a photo of the two canoodling with the caption,

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You make the sun jealous with the light you shine and the warmth you bring. Forever grateful that I get to live this life with you. My forever valentine.”

Prior to the official “love day,” Ciara and Russ did a special episode of Hot Ones Versus with one another where they got into some fun questions that called for them answer or eat a spicy wing. Among the questions was whether Russell’s wedding ring or Super Bowl ring meant the most to him.

“Y’all f—ed up for this,” Russell said. “Y’all real f—ed up for this.”

He did, ultimately, decide to bypass answering and eat a wing. Smart man.

Their cute episode continued with their knowledge of one another, Russell ranking his favorite Ciara songs, and a test of the NFL champion’s catching reflexes. The Wilsons incredible chemistry was on display throughout the face-off, as well as their respective competitive sides.

In the end, it was Russell who reigned supreme, taking home the Hot Ones Versus prize, which he cheekily referred to as “the only trophy I got this year.” Aww, it’s ok, Champ!

We are always here for the Wilsons!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Ciara Ciara and Russell Wilson russell wilson Valentine's Day

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack

    New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Happy black couple cooking breakfast in modern kitchen

    5 Cute At-Home Valentine's Day Ideas That Don't Feel Forced Or Cheesy

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Surya Bonaly’s Backflip Was ‘Illegal’ In 1996 — So Why Is It ‘Revolutionary’ Now That A White Man Is Doing It? [Op-Ed]

    MadameNoire
    Anthony Anderson - TV One UNCENSORED

    Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Health & Being A Diabetic On TV One's 'Uncensored'

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Wiz Khalifa attends Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moses The Black"
    R.I.P.  |  lexdirects

    Prayers Up! Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Father At 63, Reveals Their Last Conversation

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala
    4 Items
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Sweetly Smitten! Celebs Celebrating Their First Valentine’s Day Together

    Comment
    Celebrate Soulfully 2026 asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    You Geaux, Girl! Toya Johnson-Rushing Stuns As Grand Marshal Of Celebrate Soulfully Parade At Magic Kingdom, Shares Special Moment With Fellow Bayou Beauty Princess Tiana

    Comment
    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Stefon Diggs Shares Cryptic Post Amid Cardi B Breakup Rumors, Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Allegation

    Comment
    Sexyy Red x Michael Jackson
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Quit It, Sexyy! Michael Jackson’s Estate Shuts Down Sexyy Red’s Sample Of ‘Beat It’ For Her Raunchy Ryhymes On ‘Just Eat It’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close