We Understand, Russ! Ciara Sizzles In Seductive ‘Ecstasy’ Video, ‘Promise’ Punani-Popping Perfection Breaks Internet Into Grown & Sexy Smithereens

Ciara’s steamy video for her new song “Ecstasy” sparked so much baby-making music mayhem and cake-clapping commotion that we feel like baby “Cinco” summoner Russell Wilson.

Source: Chad Salvador

Forget Ciara’s prayer, can we just get knees like hers? The 39-year-old gave Megan Thee Stallion a run for her money with the eye-catching choreography by Taylor Terry in the video for “Ecstasy.” In it, Ciara shows off her gorgeous “Goodies” with upside-down splits, twerking, thrusting, an arch that would make St. Louis jealous, and a dance challenge-worthy chair routine that has everyone talking (and probably endangering their furniture).

According to Rolling Stone, Ciara released the single under her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. The R&B baddie’s angelic vocals float over the slick production, cementing “Ecstasy” as the latest entry in a lane that belongs to the Atlanta artist alone. It’s a perfect blend of an evolved Ciara and “nasty” nostalgia from her classics like “Promise” and “Body Party.”

“My body comes alive/ When you get real close/ You gon’ be surprised/ If I get exposed/ ‘Cause you’re like a hit of ecstasy,” she sings.

This impressive clip of Ciara singing a cappella (while balancing a champagne glass and on her BACK, mind you) reminds us she’s serving real vocals with that real bawdy!

With a catalog spanning genres like Country, House Music, AfroBeats, and K-Pop, the dynamic diva has proven she can do it all. Yet, Ciara always returns to her R&B roots. Although she hasn’t announced an upcoming album, she shared that a song like “Ecstasy” is a staple for all of her projects.

“On every album having the ultimate slow R&B record is always a must for me. We call it baby making music where I’m from! I can’t wait for the world to see the video and experience Ecstasy with me! The CiCi Way,” she said in a statement.

And we’re all here for the CiCi Way! Social media is still stunned at the sultry visuals and begging Russell to give us some time to enjoy this era before baby Cinco (and maybe Seis, Siete, Ocho, Nueve, and Diez) is on the way.

Check out Ciara’s full video for “Ecstasy” below.