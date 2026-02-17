Close
Kelly Rowland Talks Potential Destiny's Child Reunion

Kelly Rowland Sisterly Swoons Over Beyoncé & Michelle, Says THIS About A Possible Full-Fledged DC5 Reunion

Published on February 17, 2026
Kelly Rowland recently opened up about the meaningful relationships she’s maintained over the years with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams–but could a Destiny’s Child reunion be on the way with all FIVE original members, including LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson?

Destiny's Child x Cowboy Carter Tour
Source: Julian Dakdouk

According to Rowland, these women alongiside her close friends, Ciara and Lala, “hold her accountable,” love her through the ugly, and show up for the joy just as much as the growing pains. That’s not industry friendship, that’s real life.

“I’ve known them for so long,” Rowland shared to PEOPLE. “They hold me accountable when I am figuring things out. They love me through my ugly. We laugh together, we experience joy together, we experience honesty together, life together — and that’s the best part.”

One of her longest-standing bonds is, of course, with Beyoncé. The two met as children while auditioning for what would later become Destiny’s Child, and their connection quickly grew into family.

Kelly even moved into the Knowles household at one point. Decades later, the love is still loud. Bey recently shouted Kelly out on Instagram for her birthday with a carousel of throwback moments, captioned: “#RelationshipGoals Happy Birthday Kelly.” Kelly’s response? “I WUV YOU MY BB.” Definition of bestie goals!

Michelle Williams joined the group in 2000, completing the iconic trio. Today, the Destiny’s Child bond remains unbreakable, with fans losing it when the three reunited during the final show of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour last year. Black girl nostalgia at its finest, and let’s be honest, we’re all secretly hoping for a reunion tour one day.

Speaking of which, Kelly’s words come amid her telling Compleabout the possibility of a reunion tour with the original members of Destiny’s Child, or “DC5,” which would bring LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson back into the fold alongside Beyoncé, Rowland, Kelly, and Michelle Williams.

“No,” Kelly said about hearing chatter about a DC5 reunion. “No, I haven’t! But we always talk about DC3 reunions, always. I talk about DC3 reunions all the time.”

Her words come amid that epic Renaissance tour finale moment when Bey brought out her and Michelle for an Internet-breaking reunion.

The trio perform beloved classics, including their 2001 anthem, “Bootylicious,” and 2005 smash hit, “Lose My Breath,” for a deafening crowd in Las Vegas.

“It was a brief reunion at B’s last Renaissance tour when we all got together, which was so nice,” said Kelly about the moment. “It was so beautiful to be able to talk to the ladies, to be with them. I talk to LeToya all the time and it was a beautiful thing.”

Would YOU be here for a DC5 reunion?

