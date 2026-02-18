‘Beloved’ Blessings: Iyanla Vanzant Secures Two OWN Specials Amid ‘The Inside Fix’ Success

We’ve got good news to report, beloved. After a successful resurgence, Iyanla Vanzant is bringing her fixing back to OWN–this time in front of a live studio audience.

Source: Iyanla: The Inside Fix / OWN

The network announced that it greenlit two new primetime specials featuring the Emmy-winning spiritual life coach after Iyanla: The Inside Fix racked up ratings with Black women. OWN boasts via a press release that it continues to rank as the top cable network among African American women on Saturdays, with the show solidifying the 8 p.m. slot as a destination for audiences seeking personal-growth programming.

With that in mind, OWN is bringing Iyanla’s “fixing” to two live tapings.

Source: Iyanla: The Inside Fix / OWN

Production on the specials is slated to begin in March, and each installment will feature Iyanla sitting down with individuals facing personal crises while a live studio audience watches.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

OWN says the format will continue her signature approach of “confronting emotional wounds, unpacking family dynamics, and guiding participants toward what she describes as “inside” transformation.”

“The response to The Inside Fix has been nothing short of a blessing,” Iyanla said in a statement. “The series is a ministry of healing. Each story, each tear, each moment of truth is a sacred encounter with the human soul. When one soul speaks its truth, the frequency of truth expands through the collective.

When one heart is cleansed, the vibration of wholeness ripples outward. Those who watch are not bystanders; they are participants in the collective healing process for themselves, their families, their communities, and the world. It is not about fixing your life.

It is about freeing your soul. No more surface solutions. This is where truth becomes transformation.”

What do YOU think about Iyanla’s big news?

Iyanla: The Inside Fix airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.