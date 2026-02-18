Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down ‘GOAT’s’ Standout Streetwear Style [Exclusive Clip]

Dawson researched real-world fashion subcultures to build an 'epic streetwear deck' reflecting the characters' personalities and stories.

From Jett's glam confidence to Will's rookie style, the costumes use color, silhouette, and texture to visually define each animal athlete.

Dawson hopes the film's stylish wardrobes will inspire viewers to embrace their own unique fashion sense and 'dream big.'

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Dominique Dawson is bringing her fashion-forward and culturally grounded costume design work to the animated film GOAT, and we’re here for it.

When we talk about movies, we usually hype up the actors, the directors, maybe even the soundtrack. But the truth is that filmmaking is a team sport, and every single person on set has to play their role for the magic to come together. The director shapes the vision. The cinematographer captures the mood. The editors stitch everything into a cohesive whole. Then there are the designers — especially the costume designers — who are responsible for building identity through wardrobe. They’re not just picking outfits off a rack. They’re researching era, studying culture, thinking about color palettes, silhouettes, and textures to communicate personality, status, confidence, struggle — whatever the story calls for. A great costume designer can tell you exactly who a character is before they even open their mouth.

That’s where Dominique Dawson steps in.

With GOAT — her animated feature film debut — Dawson is tackling something fresh: translating streetwear energy into a vibrant animated world. In a behind-the-scenes video, she breaks down how she built the styles that help define this all-animal universe.

Source: GOAT / GOAT

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Instead of just picking cute sneakers or baggy fits, she looked at real communities — sneaker culture, thrift culture, “fits that tell stories about identity, hustle, and confidence.”

Source: GOAT / GOAT

In an exclusive clip, we see Dawson breaking down looks for the film, creating what she calls an “epic streetwear deck” inspired by each character’s vibe.

Jett serves high-glam confidence in a beaded halter and metallic slacks meant to reflect her ability to shine, while our goat Will, who’s a rookie, rocks a hip-hop-inspired, deconstructed bomber.

Source: GOAT / GOAT

Source: GOAT / GOAT

“This is the first time he actually had some real money, so he’s trying to do a little something,” says Dawson.

Moto leans punk and flashy…

“I really just went there with the punk overlapping really flamboyant shades,” says Dawson.

while Lenny the giraffe, the team’s tallest player and resident rapper, channels rock-star energy with vintage-inspired silhouettes and statement jewelry.

“Jimi Hendrix came to mind long, high-waisted trousers, slim fit, lots of vintage silver jewelry.”

Olivia the ostrich stays trend-forward in coordinated sets, while Archie the rhino’s softer spirit is balanced with a more structured, masculine look.

“I really wanted to contrast his sweetheart nature and give him something that was really structural and masculine. He’s got this great camel Overcoat, Japanese trousers, and then his fabulous circular-shaped sunglasses and a dope hat.”

Even Main Attraction, the film’s standout horse and the team’s biggest competition, rocks leather and strap detailing that nods to reins, except, as Dawson puts it, he’s “not being driven by nobody.”

Ultimately, Dawson hopes people lean into their own unique style after seeing the film.

Source: GOAT / GOAT

“I hope they inspire you to dream big and hopefully recreate some of these fun looks in your own life.” Take an exclusive look below!

As previously reported, GOAT is an original animated sports comedy from Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures, directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette, with a screenplay by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley and a story by Nicolas Curcio and Peter Chiarelli.

The film follows Will Harris (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a small goat with big dreams of playing professional “roarball” — a high-energy, full-contact sport that’s equal parts basketball and fantasy combat. Alongside Will are his idol Jett Fillmore (voice by Gabrielle Union), rival Mane Attraction (voice by Aaron Pierre), and an ensemble cast that includes David Harbour, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, Sherry Cola, and even Stephen Curry himself as Lenny the giraffe. The story pushes themes of defying expectations, community, and self-belief as Will challenges stereotypes about “smalls” and proves that heart can make you legendary.

Produced by an acclaimed team including Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Erick Peyton, Rodney Rothman, Adam Rosenberg, and Stephen Curry (through his company Unanimous Media), GOAT hits theaters tomorrow, strategically timed with NBA All-Star Weekend. Sony Pictures Releasing distributed the film and features a lively blend of heart, humor, action, and style — and now, thanks to Dawson’s influence, a wardrobe that slaps in every scene.

RELATED: You’re Never Too Small To Dream Big: Sony Pictures Releases The Official ‘GOAT’ Teaser Trailer + Meet The All-Star Voice Cast Featuring Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union & Many More

Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down ‘GOAT’s’ Standout Streetwear Style [Exclusive Clip] was originally published on globalgrind.com