A funnyman from the south was recently honored for his tremendous work in entertainment, and College Park pride persisted.

Emmy-winning comedian and longest-tenured cast member in Saturday Night Live’s history, Kenan Thompson, was spotted at Atlanta’s RETREAT at The Gathering Spot, where he received official proclamations from both the City of Atlanta and Fulton County recognizing his three-decade impact on comedy, television, film, and children’s literature.

City Councilmember Eshe Collins formally delivered the city’s declaration, officially naming Feb. 12, 2026, “Kenan Thompson Day” in Atlanta, while Marvin S. Arrington Jr. presented a proclamation on behalf of Fulton County.

“It feels monumental, man,” Thompson, who was raised in College Park, Georgia’s Cascade community, said during the rooftop ceremony, according to BlackPressUSA. “It’s so funny to me that a lot of people don’t know that I’m from here. I haven’t done anything but represent Atlanta. I just haven’t lived here since high school.” Source: Enoch McKie / @walkwithenoch

The proclamation also acknowledged Thompson’s career trajectory, from his 1994 film debut in D2: The Mighty Ducks to Nickelodeon’s All That and Kenan & Kel, and ultimately his 2003 debut on Saturday Night Live, where he became both the first cast member born after the show’s premiere and its longest-serving repertory player.

The event, organized by entertainment executive Shanti Das, doubled as a celebration of Thompson’s new children’s book, The Unfunny Bunny, which Thompson highlighted while posing for pictures with The Gathering Spot owners Ryan Wilson and TK Peterson, and staff.

Also seen on the scene were former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell, Freeman “FreeTheVision” Warren, and Atlanta Hip-Hop hoarder, NuFace.

Congrats to Kenan Thompson!

