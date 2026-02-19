Close
Celebrity

Trump Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Nicki Minaj For Black History Month

Pinkprint Praise: Donald Trump Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Nicki Minaj’s Skin During White House Black History Month Reception

Published on February 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump’s growing political connection was back in the spotlight on Wednesday, when the president publicly praised the rapper during a speech at the White House.

President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

While addressing attendees at a Black History Month celebration in Washington, D.C., Trump showered the rapper with compliments, applauding both her looks and her political prowess.

“How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple weeks ago. She’s so beautiful, her skin is so beautiful,” Trump gushed. “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great and she gets it, more importantly.”

Earlier in the week, Minaj marked Presidents’ Day on Monday by sharing an AI-created image on social media that showed her cruising in a convertible with Trump while counting cash. The Queens native also appeared at the Trump-supported World Liberty Forum on Wednesday, where she served as a keynote speaker for a panel titled “Owning the Culture: The Business of Music in a Creator-Led Economy.”

Minaj first met Trump in January at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. During the event, she stood beside him and openly declared herself his biggest supporter.

“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” Minaj said. “And that’s not going to change. What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

She added: “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him.”

In recent months, Minaj has made her backing of Trump and his administration her entire personality. She reinforced that stance during a February interview with right-wing podcaster Katie Miller, explaining that the criticism directed at Trump pushed her to speak up more forcefully on his behalf.

“Religious freedom is something that’s very important to me, but if I’m being honest, President Trump,” she said. “When I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Donald Trump News Newsletter Nicki Minaj

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    White House 2/12/26

    Trump 'Cannot Decide What Is True' — Judge Slams Donald’s Disgusting Attempt To Remove Slavery Exhibits

    MadameNoire
    Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala Honoring Ms. Tina Knowles

    Olandria Carthen Slays Cardi B’s Tour In Roberto Cavalli

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Black History Hidden Gems: Hazel Scott
    Black History Hidden Gems  |  lexdirects

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: Piano Prodigy Turned TV Trailblazer Hazel Scott Was Blacklisted For Battling Racism

    Comment
    SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl At Super Bowl LX
    19 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

    Comment
    Valentine's Day stunners 2026
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Baddie Bombshells, Heart-Eyed Hautties & Lover Girlies Who Slayyyed On Valentine’s Day 2026

    Comment
    75th NBA All-Star Game
    Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

    Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump’s ‘Clown Show’ Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

    Comment
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Birthday Boo’d Up: Klay Thompson Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With A Baby Blue Bentley For Her 31st Birthday

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close