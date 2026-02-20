Close
Celebrity

Social Media Reacts To Woody's Bald Spot In 'Toy Story 5' Trailer

Man-Wiglette Sold Separately! Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Woody’s Bald Spot In New ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

Must-see reactions to Woody's bald spot in the long-awaited 'Toy Story 5' trailer

Published on February 19, 2026
1 of 10

Pulled up with the rear ceiling missing??

Toy Story 5 asset
Source: Pixar/Disney / Pixar/Disney

Social media is buzzing over the highly anticipated new Toy Story 5 trailer where we see Woody, Buzz and the gang reunite before facing off against their biggest nemesis yet–a smart tablet!

Now, usually that would be clever enough to trend but it was the hilarious/triggering reveal (depending on which millennial you ask) of Woody’s bald spot that stole the show while fueling hilarious hysteria across the internet.

It also reminded everyone that Toy Story 1 premiered in 1995, making Woody a 31-year-old toy (basically 100 in toy years) who, with his rear ceiling missing, sent fans into a frenzy over the now-viral trailer.

And yes, the jokes are absolutely hilarious!

In Toy Story 5, fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad–a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet (voiced by Greta Lee) which threatens the gang’s jobs with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie.

Toy Story 5 asset
Source: Pixar/Disney

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin’-tootin’ cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky.

Toy Story 5 asset
Source: Pixar/Disney

Also joining the party is Conan O’Brien as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as Atlas–a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy, Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy Snappy, Scarlett Spears as the sweet 8-year-old Bonnie, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze–an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals, and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase.

Toy Story 5 asset
Source: Pixar/Disney

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory) and co-director Kenna Harris, the soon-to-be smash is on its way to dominating the box office before tagging in the live-action Moana remake in July.

“It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences,” said the duo. “Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life—balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible.”

What was your reaction to a balding Woody in the trailer? Do you have your outfit together for the premiere (June 19)? Tell us down below and enjoy the hilarious social media chaos over a balding Woody on the flip.

