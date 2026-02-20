Close
Lil Jon Reveals He Laid Son To Rest, 'Life Will Never Be The Same'

So Sad: Lil Jon Reveals He Laid Son Nathan Smith To Rest, Says ‘Life Will Never Be The Same’ After Final Goodbye

Published on February 20, 2026
Lil Jon confirmed that he said final goodbyes to his 27-year-old son, Nathan, on the first day of Ramadan.

Lil Jon x Nathan Smith aka DJ Young Slade Pencils Of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Nearly two weeks after the heartbreaking conclusion to the search for Nathan Smith, aka DJ Young Slade, Lil Jon shared a tribute online. On Thursday, the rapper took to Instagram with a montage of photos throughout his son’s young life. The touching series spans from Nathan’s first baby picture, school photos, and holidays to his days as an adult following in his famous father’s footsteps onstage.

Lil Jon, who recently converted to Islam, confirmed that he gave Nathan the holiest homegoing with a ceremony on the first day of Ramadan, Feb. 18.

“On the first day of Ramadan yesterday, We laid my only son to rest. In this holy month, I’m asking for extra du’a for him and for our family.

Please pray that Allah grants him Jannah and grants us sabr, mercy, and strength. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

I love you, son. Life will never be the same without you. Allah, give me strength,” the devout and devoted dad wrote.

He went on to give thanks for the outpouring of love in the wake of this devastating loss.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Lil Jon confirmed the death of his son in a social media post following his disappearance. The promising producer was last seen running out of the house before his body was recovered in a nearby pond.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest,” Lil Jon wrote.

“He was an. amazingly talented young man: a music producer, an artist, an engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him,” the statement continued.

Our condolences go out to Lil Jon and the rest of Nathan Smith’s loved ones.

