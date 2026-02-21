Close
Megan Thee Stallion Brings The Heat To 2026 Winter Olympics

Thee Hot Girl Coach: Megan Thee Stallion Brings The Heat To Winter Olympics With A BTS Twerktastic Takeover

Megan Thee Stallion is taking the hotties behind the scenes at the Winter Olympics

Published on February 21, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion attends Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 13
Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is proving she still keeps it hot in frozen temperatures as Thee Hot Girl coach has descended upon the Winter Olympics.

The “Bigger In Texas” rapper is giving her hotties as an inside look at what’s happening in Milan as the Winter Olympics are still underway. She’ll be uploading all of the fun to her personal YouTube channel and creating content for her social media pages.

Of course, Meg is taking on her duties with her signature personality, style, and antics. In her first video from Milan, she took ballet class with instructor Giuseppe Migliorisi and took time to show him the fundamentals of her legendary twerking. He definitely put his little cakes to work with help from Thee Hot Girl.

Meg is also making an effort to enjoy the fine culinary offerings of Milan, alongside her right-hand man and hair stylist, Kellon Deryck, but she may need a little more time to find the right meal for her.

Her first stop was a restaurant that offered Chinese, Japanese, and Italian fusion eats, but Meg didn’t seem sold on much outside of its tequila. Fans noted that the rapper’s infectious laugh told the story of how she felt about the food.

When announcing her collaboration with NBC, YouTube, and The Olympics, Thee Stallion made sure to send the hotties to her channel in anticipation of all of the fun moments ahead.

“Thee Stallion is officially taking over thee Winter Games!,” she said. ” 🐎❄ Touching down in Milan to bring y’all the exclusive BTS with @NBColympics and @YouTube🥇 Hotties subscribe to my YouTube channel if you already haven’t so you don’t miss thee vlogs in Milan starting tomorrow. Ciaoooo hotties.”

We all know Meg doesn’t play about her fitness, so it made sense for her to be put through a bootcamp by Olympic long track speed skater Sarah Warren. The pair moved through a warm-up that had Meg wondering if she needed to go harder as Warren easily achieved a deep one-legged squat for a perfect skater stance.

We’re sure there’s a lot more in store for the hotties with Meg helping to close out the games in Milan.

“Megan will have access to Olympic venues and athletes, giving her the opportunity to experience the Games firsthand and share those moments with her fans and Olympic audiences alike,” a statement from NBC said of their pairing with Thee Hot Girl. “Having reached #1 on the US Top Songs chart five times with hits like ‘HISS,’ ‘Body,’ and ‘WAP,’ Megan brings a massive audience to the Olympic movement.”

They’re not wrong! Meg has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, and prior to this partnership, she hadn’t uploaded a personal vlog to the platform in four years. Her music videos, however, always bring tons of eyes as her latest release for “Lover Girl” is nearing 10 million views. The girl is a must-see for many and always a great time!

