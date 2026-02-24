Close
Celebrity

BAFTA Jury Member Resigns Amid Racial Slur Controversy

BAFTA Jury Member Resigns Amid ‘Utterly Unforgivable’ Racial Slur Controversy, BBC Blasted For Leaving Slur In Broadcast

Published on February 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • BAFTA producer resigns over mishandling of racial slur incident, citing 'systemic racism' in the organization.
  • BBC criticized for leaving racial slur in BAFTA broadcast, despite having ability to remove it.
  • UK politicians voice concerns, questioning why certain content was removed while racial slur remained.

The controversy surrounding the BAFTA racial slur incident has entered its third day, with a producer now resigning from one of the organization’s judging panels.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Winners Room
Source: Joe Maher/BAFTA / Getty

Jonte Richardson, an independent producer who has previously worked on the BET Awards, announced on social media that the awards body’s “handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-Word incident” was “utterly unforgivable.”

He claimed BAFTA had been “repeatedly failing to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community,” per Deadline.

“I hope BAFTA leadership comprehend the damage they and the BBC have caused and taken the necessary steps to ensure their production staff are inclusive enough to prevent such an issue in the future,” Richardson wrote.

Richardson served on the emerging talent judging panel and described his resignation as “unfortunate,” noting that “this year’s cohort boasts some incredible Black talent,” including the team behind Janice Okoh’s BBC comedy drama Just Act Normal.

He also said BAFTA has a “long history of systemic racism.” Richardson has previously spoken about his belief that the BFI overlooked filmmakers of color in its funding decisions. BAFTA has been contacted for comment regarding his departure.

The repercussions of the slur incident continue to reverberate throughout the industry.

BAFTA issued an apology and said it accepted “full responsibility” after John Davidson, a Tourette Syndrome campaigner and subject of the film I Swear, was heard shouting the N-word at Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. The organization emphasized that Davidson has “involuntary tics that he has no control over.” He later said he was “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

The BBC has also faced significant backlash after leaving the BAFTA Film Awards broadcast available on iPlayer for 15 hours while the slur remained audible, before eventually removing it.

UK politicians have since voiced their concerns. Labour MP Dawn Butler has written to Director General Tim Davie questioning why a segment in which director Akinola Davies Jr said “free Palestine” was removed, while the racial slur was left in.

“You could see the physical intake of breath from Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo as they composed themselves to continue, like the professionals they are,” she wrote. “That pain was repeated to millions of people, who were forced to witness this on TV.”

Butler added that the BBC “could have prevented this, given that the programme was aired on a two-hour delay.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Delroy Lindo Michael B. Jordan News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet

    Met Gala 2026's 'Fashion Is Art' Theme Sets The Stage For Living Masterpieces

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

    Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Black woman injecting insulin for diabetes self-care treatment

    Microdosing Ozempic? The Risky Weight-Loss Hack Doctors Say Could Backfire

    MadameNoire
    JAPAN-ANIMAL

    Famous Animals Who Got More Attention Than Humans

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Mardi Gras baddies asset
    34 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026

    Comment
    A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    A$AP Rocky Sweetly Surprises Rihanna With 38th Birthday Party, Rih-Unites Bad Gal With Family & Friends For Fenty Festivities

    Comment
    Monique Samuels
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    Bravo Block-Spinning Monique Samuels Talks #RHOP Return, Her Highly-Discussed Reunion Dress & Healing-Inspired New Book [Exclusive]

    Comment
    Claressa Shields attends CultureCon 2025
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Bob & Weave! Claressa Shields & Franchon Crews-Dezurn Go From Head-To-Head To Nearly Throwing Haymakers In Pre-Fight Scuffle

    Comment
    Donald Trump x Nicki Minaj
    Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

    ‘Keep The President’s Name Out Your Mouth!’ Nicki Minaj Doubles Down Defense Of Donald Trump While Torching The Newsoms

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close