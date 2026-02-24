BAFTA producer resigns over mishandling of racial slur incident, citing 'systemic racism' in the organization.

BBC criticized for leaving racial slur in BAFTA broadcast, despite having ability to remove it.

UK politicians voice concerns, questioning why certain content was removed while racial slur remained.

The controversy surrounding the BAFTA racial slur incident has entered its third day, with a producer now resigning from one of the organization’s judging panels.

Source: Joe Maher/BAFTA / Getty

Jonte Richardson, an independent producer who has previously worked on the BET Awards, announced on social media that the awards body’s “handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-Word incident” was “utterly unforgivable.”

He claimed BAFTA had been “repeatedly failing to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community,” per Deadline.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I hope BAFTA leadership comprehend the damage they and the BBC have caused and taken the necessary steps to ensure their production staff are inclusive enough to prevent such an issue in the future,” Richardson wrote.

Richardson served on the emerging talent judging panel and described his resignation as “unfortunate,” noting that “this year’s cohort boasts some incredible Black talent,” including the team behind Janice Okoh’s BBC comedy drama Just Act Normal.

He also said BAFTA has a “long history of systemic racism.” Richardson has previously spoken about his belief that the BFI overlooked filmmakers of color in its funding decisions. BAFTA has been contacted for comment regarding his departure.

The repercussions of the slur incident continue to reverberate throughout the industry.

BAFTA issued an apology and said it accepted “full responsibility” after John Davidson, a Tourette Syndrome campaigner and subject of the film I Swear, was heard shouting the N-word at Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. The organization emphasized that Davidson has “involuntary tics that he has no control over.” He later said he was “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

The BBC has also faced significant backlash after leaving the BAFTA Film Awards broadcast available on iPlayer for 15 hours while the slur remained audible, before eventually removing it.

UK politicians have since voiced their concerns. Labour MP Dawn Butler has written to Director General Tim Davie questioning why a segment in which director Akinola Davies Jr said “free Palestine” was removed, while the racial slur was left in.

“You could see the physical intake of breath from Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo as they composed themselves to continue, like the professionals they are,” she wrote. “That pain was repeated to millions of people, who were forced to witness this on TV.”

Butler added that the BBC “could have prevented this, given that the programme was aired on a two-hour delay.”