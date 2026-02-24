Close
Celebrity

Taco Bell Taps Vince Staples To Host Live Más LIVE

SoCal Stand Up! Taco Bell Taps Vince Staples To Host Their Most Ambitious Showcase Yet With Live Más LIVE: A Night at the Palladium

Published on February 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Taco Bell is hosting a one-night-only entertainment event with celebrity appearances and menu previews.
  • The event will feature a star-studded guest list including Doja Cat, Davante Adams, and Vince Staples as host.
  • Fans can access exclusive deals and giveaways by streaming the event on Peacock.

Taco Bell always goes big for their beloved annual Live Más LIVE, and this year is no exception.

Taco Bell Live Más Live: A Night At The Palladium
Source: Taco Bell / Taco Bell

The fast-food giant is bringing its most ambitious showcase yet to life with Live Más LIVE: A Night at the Palladium, a one-night-only event taking over the Hollywood Palladium on March 10. The show will be hosted by Vince Staples and will stream exclusively on Peacock, packed with surprises and special guests appearances from other celebs.

You can think of it as Taco Bell’s version of a Hollywood premiere: Part concert, part comedy show, part menu reveal, and fully designed to feel more like a party than a press event.

A Menu Reveal, But Make It a Variety Show

Instead of a traditional product launch, Taco Bell is turning its annual Live Más LIVE event into a full-blown entertainment special. The night will blend music, comedy, celebrity appearances, and surprise moments as the brand previews the menu innovations coming in 2026.

More than 20 new items are expected to be revealed, ranging from saucy and crispy creations to nostalgic throwbacks and never-before-seen formats — all wrapped in what Taco Bell calls a “spontaneous, witty, and unpredictable” showcase.

Star-Studded Guest List

Adding to the hype, the event will feature appearances from a long list of headline-making names, including:

Ariana Madix

Benson Boone

Doja Cat

Davante Adams

Anderson .Paak (appearing as DJ Pee .Wee)

Myke Towers

Yeat

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! The goal is to pack the Palladium with fans, creators, and celebrities to create an “electric atmosphere” that matches Taco Bell’s over-the-top energy.

Vince Staples Is All In

Staples, a proud Southern California native, says the partnership feels personal.

“Taco Bell has some of the most passionate fan bases and I’ve been a fan of the brand since I was young,” he said in a press release. “I’m excited to partner with them on something that feels true to who they are and how people actually connect with their brand.”

Plus, we all know Vince is a full-time funnyman outside of his music career, so he’s bound to have some hosting tricks up his sleeve.

How Fans Can Get In (or Watch From Home)

For fans in the Los Angeles area, Taco Bell Rewards members will have a shot at scoring limited free tickets. Eligible members should watch for an email invitation starting February 24. For everyone else, the show premieres March 10 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on Peacock.

There’s also a streaming perk: from March 3–10, Taco Bell Rewards members who opt into emails (or join during that window) can unlock a free one-month Peacock Select subscription through the Taco Bell app.

Food Deals and Fan Giveaways

Watching at home? Taco Bell wants you eating along.

On March 10, viewers can unlock app-exclusive offers, including:

$1 delivery fee on orders of $20+ (with code LIVEMASLIVE26, limited to the first 10,000 members)

A chance to win one of 300 signed talent posters

Additional surprise drops throughout the day

Why Live Más LIVE Matters

Live Más LIVE first launched in 2024 as a tech-forward keynote aimed at shaking up the fast-food industry. Since then, it’s become Taco Bell’s annual launchpad for viral hits like the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Baja Blast Pie.

Now, in its third year, the event is fully leaning into entertainment, planning for their most grandiose display yet.

“Live Más LIVE is our way of co-creating with fans,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Brand Officer. “This year, we’re taking that shared energy and building our boldest and most distinct brand moment yet — unexpected, unhinged and undeniably memorable.”

See you then!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Anderson Paak doja cat News Newsletter Taco Bell Vince Staples

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet

    Met Gala 2026's 'Fashion Is Art' Theme Sets The Stage For Living Masterpieces

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

    Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Black woman injecting insulin for diabetes self-care treatment

    Microdosing Ozempic? The Risky Weight-Loss Hack Doctors Say Could Backfire

    MadameNoire
    JAPAN-ANIMAL

    Famous Animals Who Got More Attention Than Humans

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Mardi Gras baddies asset
    34 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026

    Comment
    A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    A$AP Rocky Sweetly Surprises Rihanna With 38th Birthday Party, Rih-Unites Bad Gal With Family & Friends For Fenty Festivities

    Comment
    Monique Samuels
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    Bravo Block-Spinning Monique Samuels Talks #RHOP Return, Her Highly-Discussed Reunion Dress & Healing-Inspired New Book [Exclusive]

    Comment
    Claressa Shields attends CultureCon 2025
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Bob & Weave! Claressa Shields & Franchon Crews-Dezurn Go From Head-To-Head To Nearly Throwing Haymakers In Pre-Fight Scuffle

    Comment
    Donald Trump x Nicki Minaj
    Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

    ‘Keep The President’s Name Out Your Mouth!’ Nicki Minaj Doubles Down Defense Of Donald Trump While Torching The Newsoms

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close