Why supervised outdoor time can benefit indoor cats

While being outside didn’t help Pinky the Cat, some supervised outdoor time is essential for indoor cats that live exclusively inside a home. Despite their domestication that keeps them free from predators and traffic, these cats still have natural instincts like hunting and climbing that careful outdoor time can provide. While your cat may not be a dog, it doesn’t mean mental stimulation and physical exercise aren’t necessary, as cats can also battle obesity and boredom.

Worried about weird stares while “walking” your cat? Supervised cat outings can take place right in your yard or up to the sidewalk with the use of a harness or a secure enclosure for them to explore.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cat ownership has increased from 59.8 million in 1996 to 73.8 million in 2024, comprising about 32% of American households. As these purr-fect companions continue to become part of American families and YouTube content, these pet parents should understand the unique needs kitties have to enable them to live all nine of their lives.

What Are Signs Indoor Cat Enrichment Is Lacking?

It may be time for some outdoor cat exploration if your pet has destructive behavior and emotional changes. Unmet natural instincts to climb and hunt may show as:

Unprovoked biting

Chewing and knocking items down

Excessive vocalization

Pacing

Overeating

Lethargy

No interest in toys

Using the bathroom outside the litterbox

Overgrooming until balding or irritation

Hissing

Scratching owners and other pets

While your home provides a comfortable, safe haven for your cat, it’s still confining them to a static environment, which can create stress and foster physical issues, such as obesity from overeating and a lack of exercise. According to PetMD, as many as 63% of cats in developing countries are obese, with restricted outdoor access being a huge factor. Overweight cats can also develop other physical issues like joint pain, weak immunity, arthritis, and diabetes.

How Can Outdoor Cat Exploration Improve Feline Health?

The extensive cat health benefits of outdoor exploration include sensory stimulation that helps the natural curiosity of felines. The sounds, smells, and sights of being in nature can engage their senses. There are lots of things to climb, like trees, as well as things to chase and stalk, which helps mental engagement and overall fitness.

While cats don’t get significant Vitamin D from the sun as people do, the extra dose of sun keeps them warm and can soothe achy limbs and joints. The sun also boosts their mood and reduces stress by increasing serotonin levels.

What Are Practical Tips for Taking Indoor Cats Outdoors?

From TikTok to YouTube, more cat owners are proudly taking cats out for a walk on a leash, especially in areas with lots of nature to explore. Indoor cats who aren’t used to being outside may be a little trepidatious at first, which is why it is essential to start slowly and let your cat explore just outside the door or yard first.

If they seem comfortable, try exploring the neighborhood or a nearby park. Don’t forget to bring treats to reinforce positive behavior.

Make sure you have the right gear, such as a cat harness and leash, to comfortably control them. It’s a perfect way to walk your furry one in style with breathable mesh material that’s highly adjustable to fit any size cat. Additionally, cat backpacks permit even longer walks and extensive travel with your furry friend on your back, as they can see outside of the transparent enclosure.

Before letting your cat explore outside, consider getting them microchipped. Therefore, if your cat does somehow break free or run off, you have a way to find them.

What Are Safe Feline Outdoor Activities?

In addition to taking your feline on supervised leash or harnessed walks, you can also create their own secure cat patio or “catio.” A regular screened-in patio provides a secure space where your cat can get sun, fresh air, and the natural scents and sounds from nature that can stimulate them. However, you can build a designated catio using some wood frames, galvanized wire mesh, pressure-treated wood, and include features such as ramps and platforms for the cat to climb and lounge on.

Hikers can put them in a cat backpack and let them enjoy the view. Some adventurous owners are even taking their kitties paddleboarding and snowshoeing.

If you love gardening, make it more cat-friendly with safe plants like wheat grass, spider plants, roses, and catnip. Have hiding spots, shaded areas, vertical climbing structures, and groundcovers like Irish Moss or Creeping Thyme.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Calmest Indoor Cat?

If you want a cat that has a balance of being playful and calm, look no further than the American Shorthair. These good-tempered cats are very adaptable and really enjoy being around people. Many people also consider them very low-maintenance compared to other breeds.

Another popular breed is the Birman cat, which is known for its bushy tail and very lush, silken coat. They are very docile, confident, and unproblematic.

How Long Do Obese Indoor Cats Live?

Sadly, an obese cat may not live all nine lives. That’s because, on average, fat cats only live 5 to 10 years. On the other hand, a healthy cat can have a life span of 10 to 15 years.

To ensure your indoor cat maintains a healthy weight, not only should you provide physical and mental stimulation, but you should also be careful about what and how you feed them. Make sure your cat’s diet is appropriate for their age, health, and lifestyle. Choose the right brand of pet food from a high-quality brand, and don’t hesitate to put your cat on a feeding schedule instead of letting it graze all day or eat on command.

Even Homebody Cats Need Fresh Air

As you can see, having indoor cats doesn’t mean they should be confined in your home until the day they die, or only go out when it’s time for a vet appointment. Make outdoor exploration easy and safe with the right equipment, like harnesses and enclosed zones. Cats have instincts like hunting, climbing, and exploring that a secure outdoor environment and supervised walks can provide, so get outside with your furry friend today.

