SOTU: Rep. Ilhan Omar Claps Back Live During Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Attacks, VA Gov. Abigail Spanberger Delivers Dem Rebuttal

Democrats challenged Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and criticized his administration's actions.

Spanberger highlighted Democrats' focus on affordability and addressing issues that worry Americans.

Despite Trump's claims, many Americans doubt the economy is truly benefiting them.

Source: Pool / Getty

Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was an obsequious keister-kissing pep rally that was attended by some of the most puckered lips on Capitol Hill. However, not everyone was there to give The Orange Man a gold star on his homework. Several Democrats made statements that could not be ignored in response to some of Trump’s offensive assertions and his general state of being.

Democrats bit their tongues for most of the speech but once Trump began spewing vitriol toward immigrants, the gloves came off and the fight was on.

Rep. Ilhan Omar from the great state of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib from the great state of Michigan weren’t about to allow Trump to denigrate Somali people by painting them as “pirates.” Trump also attempted to admonish Democrats for not standing and cheering every time he pandered for applause, saying they “should be ashamed.”

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Trump went on to say that the government’s job is “to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” to which Omar snapped back quickly, “You have killed Americans. You should be ashamed.” It stands to reason that Rep. Omar was referring to the deaths of Keith Porter Jr., Renee Nicole Good, and Alex Pretti who were all gunned down by ICE agents during Trump’s war against immigration.

Following the SOTU, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger stepped to the microphone to deliver the Democratic rebuttal to Trump’s hyperbole, contradictions, and outright lies. One of the biggest hurdles that Trump and his Republican colleagues will have to overcome in the November midterm elections is the fact that many Americans just aren’t able to afford a basic standard of living with prices soaring seemingly every day.

Although Trump claims that we are living in “the golden age of America” where prices are dropping and the economy is in a good place, it’s dubious whether or not every day working people feel that relief in their bank accounts and wallets.

Via AP News:

“Democrats across the country are laser-focused on affordability in our nation’s capital and in state capitals and communities across America,” said Spanberger. “In the most innovative and exceptional nation in the history of the world, Americans deserve to know that their leaders are focused on addressing the problems that keep them up at night.”

What did you think of Trump’s speech and Gov. Spanberger’s retort? Do you feel like the prices of good and services are dropping?