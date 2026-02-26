Grammy-Winning Changemaker Killer Mike Teams Up With DJ Greg Street & The Atlanta Hawks For Special Halftime Performance During Black History Month Game

Source: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Grammy-winning changemaker, Killer Mike, is teaming up with DJ Greg Street and the Atlanta Hawks for a special halftime performance during the franchise’s Black History Month Game on Thursday, February 26, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas, the night will celebrate the impact, achievements, and enduring legacy of the Black community through a high-energy halftime tribute, in-arena storytelling, and community activations that reflect the Hawks’ and GNG’s ongoing commitment to honoring Black excellence and cultural influence.

“I’m incredibly proud to join the Hawks for their Black History Month game and celebrate the profound legacy of our Hip-Hop community,” said Killer Mike. “Atlanta is the heartbeat of Black excellence, and there’s no better place to honor our history and future than right here at center court with the fans.”

The Hawks, who will wear their Nike NBA Peachtree City Edition uniforms, are set to play the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m.

At halftime, 4-time Grammy-winning Hip-Hop legend and Atlanta native Killer Mike and Atlanta radio icon DJ Greg Street–host of The Greg Street Show on Audacy’s V103 The People’s Station–will honor the historical evolution of Atlanta Hip-Hop.

Greg Street will curate a special DJ set celebrating the iconic sounds and eras from early innovators like DJ Mojo and M.C. Shy-D to the groundbreaking influence of the Dungeon Family, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, T.I. and more while Killer Mike guides fans through the powerful legacy of Atlanta’s pioneers and cultural leaders.

“Black History Month is a time to reflect on the impactful contributions and achievements that have shaped both our nation and our city,” said Melissa Proctor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Our Black History Month Game is a chance to celebrate the creativity, leadership, and influence of the Black community today and the next generation. The Hawks are committed to creating spaces that elevate diverse voices, spark opportunity, and honor Atlanta’s rich Black culture.”

During the game, Atlanta-based muralist and contemporary artist Charity Hamidullah who blends art and contemporary abstraction to explore identity and human connection will do a live painting on the concourse.

The Hawks will also honor Lonnie Johnson, the inventor of the Super Soaker, whose groundbreaking innovation and contributions to science, creativity, and culture have inspired generations.

But that’s not all!

Best-selling father and son author duo, Michael and Matthew Carson, will be giving out copies of their books African American Women Who Began A Movement and African American Musicians That Changed Music Forever.

In addition to the special guests, Georgia Natural Gas will showcase the winning video from the Morehouse College Cinema, Television, and Emerging Media Studies (CTEMS) film competition.

“At Georgia Natural Gas, we’re proud to celebrate the rich cultural history of our community,” said Aimee Henderson, Director of Mass Markets for Georgia Natural Gas. “Black culture plays an essential role in the story of Atlanta. That’s why we are so thrilled with this opportunity to elevate so many amazing current artists and support the institutions that are empowering the next generation.”

All fans in attendance will receive a long sleeve t-shirt designed by local Black creative Charlie Palmer, courtesy of GNG. To cop tickets for the game, click here.