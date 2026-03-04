Close
Celebrity

T.I. Speaks On 50 Cent Feud, Says Son King Needs To 'Chill Out'

T.I. Speaks On 50 Cent Feud, Says Son King Harris Needs To ‘Chill Out’ After Wearing Shirt With 50’s Mom On It

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • T.I. understood family defending him but opposed crossing personal boundaries in feud
  • Rapper denied using conflict to promote new music, focused on moving past drama
  • Longstanding tension between T.I. and 50 Cent reignited, with families involved in online exchanges

T.I. couldn’t help but be proud of his offspring for defending him during a recent online spat with 50 Cent.

T.I., King Harris, and 50 Cent
Source: Prince Williams / Jason Koerner

During a recent appearance on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, T.I. opened up about his family’s involvement in his ongoing tension with 50 Cent.

While speaking on the subject, the rapper made it clear that he didn’t push his sons to get involved—but he did understand why they felt the need to defend their family name. The Grand Hustle Records founder went on to say he took pride in seeing his family stand together during the public back-and-forth.

“The one thing that I am proud of out of all this is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that’s here against who-the-f**k-ever,” T.I. said.

Still, he admitted there was one moment that went too far for him. His son, King Harris, was spotted wearing a shirt featuring a photo of 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, which he thinks crossed a line.

“I said that’s enough when I seen that da*n T-shirt,” Tip explained. “I said, ‘Man, chill out.’ I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated…So I don’t want to see my children doing others…”

For the Atlanta native, respect still matters, even when emotions are running high. He stressed throughout the conversation that certain personal boundaries shouldn’t be crossed, no matter how heated a feud becomes.

The friction between T.I. and 50 Cent has been building for years, largely fueled by social media jabs, interviews, and differing opinions on hip-hop culture, business, and loyalty. In recent months, the rivalry reignited after both rappers exchanged shots online, with 50 Cent taking aim at T.I.’s family and personal life, and Tip firing back in defense.

As is often the case with hip-hop beef, the back-and-forth quickly spilled over into memes, fan debates, and viral moments. That escalation is what eventually led to T.I.’s sons stepping into the spotlight, something he says he never intended.

During the interview, host Ebro Darden floated the idea that the renewed drama could be helping promote T.I.’s upcoming project, Kill the King. Tip immediately shut down that suggestion, saying: “I don’t give a f**k about that, man. I don’t give a f**k about that, bro.”

He persistently denied that the conflict was ever about marketing or attention and says he wouldn’t exploit personal issues for album sales.

According to T.I., the situation has now cooled off. He says he’s focused on putting the drama behind him and turning his attention back to his music and the next phase of his career.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

50 Cent King Harris News Newsletter T.I.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Dior - Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 - Front Row

    Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Women Dominating Culture, Confidence, And Our Timelines, Vol. 13

    MadameNoire

    Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

    Hip-Hop Wired
    African American female is enjoying relaxing hair wash at beauty salon.

    Discover Some Of The Biggest Hairstyle Trends Of 2026

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Michael B. Jordan in 'Sinners'

    The Best Movies To Watch Before The 2026 Oscars

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    ‘Single’ and ‘Free’ Cardi B Seemingly Subs Ex Stefon Diggs In Scathing Rant: ‘I’m Too Sexy To Be Lonely’

    Comment
    "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Photocall
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    From Superhero Sweethearts To Secret Spouses: Here’s A Tomdaya Timeline Of Their Marvel-ous Romance

    Comment
    5 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    Who Looked More Bangin’? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards

    Comment
    Scary Movie asset
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close