Black Mother Plans Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Vegas Police

Take Everything: Black Mother Plans Lawsuit Against Las Vegas Police After 3-Year-Old’s Fatal Shooting

Published on March 5, 2026
Sheriff's Badge and gavel
Source: Design Pics / Getty

The pain of losing a young child by any means will result in immeasurable grief but to lose a young child to police violence has to be a particular type of pain.

Sadly, Raneka Pate knows that pain all too well. Her 3-year old son Kentre Quinn Allen Baker was shot and killed by Las Vegas Police Department officers responding to a hostage situation involving the child’s father, Quinn Baker. According to 8NewsNow, on Feb. 3, Pate called 911 requesting immediate assistance with a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived Pate gave them a chilling status update via comments made by the elder Baker.

“If you don’t tell them to call this [expletive] off and if they try and come up these stairs, I’m blowing the child’s brains out, and I’m blowing mine out. You won’t have neither one of us.”

Despite this warning that points to Baker’s unhinged and potentially violent state of mind, Pate says that the officers made no attempt to de-escalate the tensions and keep her son safe. Ultimately, Quinn Baker and Kentre Baker were killed when police opened fire. the preliminary investigation concluded that the young child died after suffering two gunshots at close range. These officers were either not qualified to be handling a firearm, too reckless with their deployment of said firearm, or both.

According to News3LV:

“I called for help, and when the help got there, they disregarded the situation. They disregarded the update. They came there with the intent to do something that shouldn’t have never happened,” she said.

Pate’s legal counsel is requesting that all evidence in this case be released to the public for the sake of transparency in the face of how this tragic shooting has been described by the department.

“That includes body cam footage, 911 calls, all of the officers that were at the scene, investigating officers, everybody that was involved,” attorney Ofelia Markarian said. “Every single piece of evidence is extremely important to piece this whole story together. But the story that is being portrayed out to the media, to the public, is not the complete and true story.”

BOSSIP will continue to follow this story.

