Love’s Train: Jeannie Mai Talks Dating After Divorce Amid Rumors She & Anderson Paak Are Secretly Smashing To Silk Sonic Smithereens

Jeannie Mai is speaking out amid rumors she and a certain bouncy bob’d multihyphenate maestro are secretly seeing each other.

In a new update on her love life, the TV personality made it clear that dating after divorce is not some cute little reset button—it is work, healing, discernment, and, in her words, something close to a “full-on sport” in Los Angeles. This week, in a new upload to her YouTube channel, Mai said she’s “no longer moving like somebody who wants to be picked.” Instead, she is deciding whether she even likes herself in somebody else’s presence, which feels like a much deeper way of looking at romance after everything she’s been through.

That mindset did not come out of nowhere. Jeannie has been pretty open about how painful her split from Jeezy was, previously describing divorce as “experiencing death alive,” while also explaining how the process can force people into survival mode just to protect themselves. Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023, and the two finalized it in June 2024, with details related to custody and settlement kept under seal. So when Jeannie now says she has standards, that she is not shrinking herself, and that being in her presence is a privilege, it lands less like a catchy quote and more like somebody rebuilding herself in real time.

Of course, all of this is hitting at the exact same time rumors continue to swirl around her and Anderson .Paak. The chatter really picked up after the two were spotted together at Andy’s, Paak’s West Hollywood spot, where video and photos made it look like they were more than just casually hanging out.

The pair looked cozy in a private booth in February, with Paak placing his arm around Mai while talking in her ear. Neither one has publicly confirmed a romance, but the optics were enough to get people talking, especially because both stars have had very public divorces in recent years.

That is where the story gets even messier. TMZ reported on March 4 that Anderson .Paak’s estranged wife, Jae Lin, has now asked for primary physical custody of their two children, along with spousal support, as their divorce starts moving again after sitting relatively still in the court system. According to the outlet, she is also seeking shared legal custody and wants the court’s ability to award spousal support to Anderson terminated.

The timing naturally raised eyebrows, as this renewed movement in the divorce comes just as rumors about Jeannie and Paak have been heating up, making the situation feel like one of those celebrity stories where personal healing, legal reality, and public speculation collide all at once.

Still, what makes Jeannie’s side of this especially interesting is that she does not sound like somebody rushing to slap a title on anything. She’s daing with intention now, not desperation, and that feels important amid all the gossip. Even if she and Anderson .Paak are just enjoying each other’s company, Jeannie’s recent comments suggest that this chapter is less about being boo’d up for the public and more about making sure she never loses herself inside love again. After one marriage to Freddy Harteis and another very public breakup with Jeezy, it makes sense that she would be moving slower, thinking deeper, and protecting her peace a whole lot harder.