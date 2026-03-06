Close
Celebrity

SZA Remembers Label Telling Her 'SOS' Wouldn't Beat Taylor Swift

SZA Remembers Label Telling Her ‘SOS’ Wouldn’t Beat Taylor Swift On The Charts In 2023

Published on March 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • SZA's label doubted her album would outsell Taylor Swift's, but it spent 10 weeks at #1.
  • SZA realized her unexpected success proved that 'anything is possible' in her music career.
  • Swift congratulated SZA on the album's success, saying she's 'been listening to it nonstop'.

SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, was hugely successful both critically and commercially—but not everyone expected that to happen.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

In a new cover story for i-D’s The Lore Issue, the singer claimed that her record label told her SOS wouldn’t reach No. 1. In the interview, released on Friday, March 6, SZA said that her label was sure that Taylor Swift’s album would top her numbers, beating her out on the charts.

“My label told me that it was likely that I wouldn’t beat Taylor Swift, and I should prepare for that,” the TDE artist told the mag. “I was laughing by week three. It was just like, ‘What is this? I never even imagined I could be on the radio.'”

In reality, SOS ended up spending 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Two years later, when SZA released the deluxe version, LANA, the album returned to the top the charts for three more weeks.

Now, as she reflects on her unexpected success on the charts, SZA says she’s realized that “anything is possible.”

“I feel like I’m adulting kind of hard right now, and I might be eating. I feel like I might be alright when it’s all said and done,” she said.

In January 2023, following the release of her sophomore project, the New Jersey native thanked fans for their support on the record as it made its way to No. 1. Unsurprisingly, her happiness over the runaway success of the album caused Swifties to flood her comments section with allegations that the singer was specifically looking to outperform Midnights.

SZA hopped back online to clarify things quickly, posting less than 30 minutes later that she had nothing against Swift or her music.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she wrote on X. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao.” she wrote at the time. “I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍”

Swift’s song, “Anti-Hero” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 list for eight weeks a few weeks later, making it her longest-running No. 1. She reacted to the achievement on Instagram and made sure to include a shoutout to SZA following the fan-fueled drama.

“What on earth. I love you guys,” she wrote. She ended with a note that saluted SOS, revealing that she’s “been listening to it nonstop.”

“Absolutely adore her music,” Swift added. “So much love and respect for her!!”

SZA replied on her Instagram Stories: “Congratulations to tay tay! And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal .. as ALWAYS.”

During her new interview with i-D, the TDE star said that before the album’s release she “didn’t have a ceiling” but “definitely didn’t see this at all.”

“I thought that what I was doing was special,” she said. “Because it made me feel smart and special when I made it.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News Newsletter sza Taylor Swift

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement

    T.I. Fires Back With Another Diss Track After 50 Cent Appears To Take Shot On Power Theme Song

    Hip-Hop Wired

    The Best Beauty Products That Make You Feel Luxurious Without Breaking The Bank

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Ella Bands All Black Party

    No More Extra? Bernice Burgos Reveals She’s Removing Her BBL

    MadameNoire
    The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

    A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    ‘Single’ and ‘Free’ Cardi B Seemingly Subs Ex Stefon Diggs In Scathing Rant: ‘I’m Too Sexy To Be Lonely’

    Comment
    "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Photocall
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    From Superhero Sweethearts To Secret Spouses: Here’s A Tomdaya Timeline Of Their Marvel-ous Romance

    Comment
    5 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    Who Looked More Bangin’? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards

    Comment
    Scary Movie asset
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close