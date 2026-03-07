Close
'Married To Medicine' Season 12 Reunion Looks

Scarlet Stunners: The Ladies Of ‘Married To Medicine’ Serve Ravishing Red Glam At The Season 12 Reunion

The 'Married to Medicine' cast dazzled in scarlet at the season 12 reunion, showcasing their ravishing red-carpet style.

Published on March 7, 2026
  • Bravo's Married To Medicine cast showcased bold, glamorous reunion outfits in shades of red.
  • The looks featured dramatic details like trains, slits, and statement accessories.
  • The ladies drew inspiration from iconic Black women, Grecian goddesses, and their own personalities.
Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Bravo’s scarlet stunners of Married To Medicine sizzled and slayed the season 12 reunion with standout looks ranging from Quad’s sultry slit, to Dr. Simone’s sea of sparkles, and Dr. Jackie’s Grecian goddess glam.

As always, the cast sat down with Andy Cohen to unpack a season filled with feuds, friendship fractures, and marital moments. But before the medical-grade drama was addressed, the ladies delivered red-hot fashion moments.

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Cast members Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Mimi Sanders, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb, and Dr. Simone Whitmore were joined by friends Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Angel Love Davis, and Brandi Milton, were all in attendance, making for a sea of scarlet on the reunion stage.

According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, the ladies’ looks featured dramatic trains, sculptural florals, thigh-high slits, shimmering sequins, and statement accessories like bold rings and elbow-length gloves.

Take a closer look at the Married To Medicine season 12 reunion looks below.

Toya Bush-Harris

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Toya Bush-Harris stunned in an Albina Dyla gown paired with Christian Louboutin heels and diamond jewelry.

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports, however, that the look almost didn’t happen.

The Housewife revealed backstage that she initially had two dresses and disliked one so much that she rushed out for a last-minute shopping trip shortly after checking into her hotel.

“I think the inspiration for me is strength,” Toya said about the final look. “I needed something that would make me look strong because I don’t feel that way.”

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe looked regal in a sparkling Hanan design complete with a dramatic train, and the Haute Doc said her inspiration came from iconic Black women known for commanding the room.

“My inspiration was old-school Hollywood — Diahann Carroll, Phylicia Rashad, Diana Ross,” she said. “When they came to events, they came in full glam. I feel regal. I feel like a contessa.”

Dr. Mimi Sanders

Dr. Mimi Sanders delivered drama in an asymmetrical Lena Berisha gown featuring a hip-high slit.

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

The look, she explained, was meant to reflect both sides of her personality.

“Dr. Mimi is many things. She has range,” she said. “So we’re giving you Dr. Mimi and Mimi after dark. This glam is giving all things Mimi. Don’t play with her. But she will also play back with you if you decide to.”

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Heavenly Kimes also embraced the crimson couture theme in a sculptural Lena Berisha gown accented with elbow-length gloves.

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

She told Bravo’s Daily Dish that politics was her inspiration.

“I look magical, classy, classic, and I look congressional,” she joked.

Dr. Jackie Walters

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Dr. Jackie Walters leaned into elegant mythology in a chic Elie Saab ensemble styled with Grecian goddess energy.

“I’m a little more of a Grecian goddess today,” she explained, joking that without her glam team she might have looked ready for a hospital shift instead of a Bravo reunion.

“Without them, I might look like I’m going to the ER,” she quipped.

Miss Quad

Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she got it , she got it; and by it, we mean a long-sleeve gown by LSO Designs by Linda Stokes featuring a daring high slit.

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

“The inspiration for today was sexy, sensual, goddess,” Quad said. “Red is a very bold color. It’s a color that needs no explanation,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“It represents strength and passion, and the blood that flows through me is every bit of bold.”

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Dr. Simone Whitmore stepped out in a structured Jazella Couture gown with a plunging neckline.

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

“I am going for glamorous and more glamorous than you have ever seen me before,” she said. “I feel like a star.”

Angel Love Davis

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that Angel Love Davis leaned into vintage glam in a sparkling Valdrin Sahiti gown with a sculpted one-shoulder silhouette and dramatic overskirt.

“I’m feeling very royal, elegant, classy,” she said. “The sculpted silhouette creates strength and sensuality.”

Brandi Milton

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Brandi Milton rounded out the lineup in a fiery, floral-embellished gown and gloves that added texture to the sea of scarlet.

“Red is one of my favorite colors,” she said. “It’s like fire, it’s like spicy. That’s what we’re going for.”

What do YOU think about the Married To Medicine season 12 reunion looks?

Married To Medicine
Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Married To Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

