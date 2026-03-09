Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire
Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested
At least 10 rounds were fired at a Beverly Hills residence belonging to Rihanna on Sunday while the singer was home.
The Los Angeles Times reports that a woman fired several shots toward the property, with at least one round penetrating a wall of the mansion. Authorities responded to a report of gunfire around 1:21 p.m., and a 30-year-old female suspect was later taken into custody, according to police.
Police said the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle parked across the street from the residence. Dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that approximately 10 shots were fired before the vehicle, described as a white Tesla, fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.
No injuries were reported in the incident, LAPD Sgt. Jonathan de Vera told the Times.
Rihanna reportedly lives at the colonial-style property in the Post Office area of Beverly Hills with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three young children; sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born September 13, 2025.
This story is still developing…
