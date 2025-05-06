Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Gush Over Baby No. 3 Following Met Gala Pregnancy Reveal: ‘I Don’t Have To Suck My Stomach In Anymore’

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna opened up about expanding their family after revealing the singer’s pregnancy ahead of the 2025 Met Gala.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG25

Following months of speculation, Rihanna was spotted putting her bump on display ahead of her appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 5. Hours later, she walked the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a tummy-hugging Marc Jacobs look accessorized with a hat and tie.

Now that the cat is finally out of the bag, both Rih and her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, spoke about baby number three and just how excited they are to expand their family.

The rapper, who is a co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, teased that the news was a long time coming, telling the Associated Press, “It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up.”

“And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy, you know,” he continued. “Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless. Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean?” “That’s love. Love is love,” Rocky concluded.

The Fenty founder also spoke about the big announcement, telling Access Hollywood that not having to hide her stomach anymore is a huge relief.

“I feel a lot better that I don’t have to suck my stomach in anymore,” she said, admitting that she knew “everybody” was already onto her secret.

Almost as big as Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement was the fact that she linked up with Ciara at the Met Gala, which comes 14 years after their infamous Twitter feud. The former foes were spotted smiling for the cameras as Ciara put her hand on the singer’s baby bump.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG25

After breaking onto the scene around the same time in the mid-2000s, Rih and CiCi’s relationship took a hit in 2011 when Rihanna took offense to comments Ciara made about her on E!’s Fashion Police.

At the time, the “Goodies” singer told the late Joan Rivers that she bumped into Rihanna at a party and “she wasn’t the nicest,” prompting Rihanna to clap back on X (then known as Twitter): “My bad ci, did i 4get to tip u?”

Ciara wrote back, “Trust me Rihanna u dont wanna see me on or off the stage,” which led to a now-infamous response from Rih: “Good luck with booking that stage u speak of.”

The drama was short-lived, though, with Rihanna tweeting an apology to Ciara shortly after.

“Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y l retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup,” she tweeted at the time.

Ciara responded, “Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person.”

Now, more than a decade later, it looks like that in-person chat squashed all their beef.