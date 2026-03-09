Close
Steven Jones Fatally Shot By Police During Mental Health Crisis

Steven Jones: Connecticut Man Shot 9 Times By Police During Mental Health Crisis, Medical Examiner Rules Homicide

Published on March 9, 2026
  • Police were called to help with a mental health crisis, but ended up fatally shooting the man.
  • The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, contradicting the officers' claims of justification.
  • The community is demanding answers and systemic changes in how law enforcement responds to mental health emergencies.
In Hartford, Connecticut, a 55-year-old man named Steven Jones was shot by a Hartford police officer during what officials say was a mental health crisis. According to WSFB, the state medical examiner has officially ruled his death a homicide, legally defined as a death that was caused by someone else — in this case, police.

The incident took place on February 27, when one of Jones’ relatives called 911 asking for help. According to investigators, Jones was going through a serious mental health episode and had already hurt himself. The caller also said he had a knife. So police showed up trying to deal with the situation. 

Body camera footage shows officers talking to Jones and repeatedly telling him to drop the knife. At one point they even tried using a Taser, but it didn’t work. The encounter lasted several minutes while officers tried to get control of things. 

Although Jones had not yet dropped the knife, the officers were doing everything they could to spare his life, then Officer Joseph Magnano arrived on the scene. According to investigators and the video obtained by WSFB, Magnano got out of his car and immediately pointed his service weapon at Jones completely disregarding the fact that the other officers were pointing their guns toward the ground. When Jones began slowly walking toward Magnano, the officer fired nine times, hitting Jones multiple times in the torso. 

Jones was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The medical examiner later confirmed the cause of death was complications from gunshot wounds. 

Since the shooting, the officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure while investigators look into what happened. The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General and state police are still reviewing the case to determine whether the shooting was legally justified. 

Meanwhile, the community has been reacting strongly. Some residents and activists have held vigils and protests, saying this is another example of police using deadly force on someone who really needed mental health help, not harm. 

Jones’ family is also pushing for accountability and has brought in ubiquitious civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them. They say they want answers, justice, and systemic changes to how law enforcement responds to these situations.

So right now the investigation is still ongoing, and folks are waiting to see whether the officer’s actions will be ruled justified — or if this turns into a bigger legal fight.

