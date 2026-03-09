Undeterred Dwight Howard Seen Smiling At Laker’s Game After Amy Luciani’s Drug Use Allegations

Source: Jerritt Clark/Monica Morgan

Dwight Howard appeared relaxed and unfazed over the weekend despite explosive allegations made by his wife, Amy Luciani, regarding his alleged cocaine use and abuse. On Sunday, March 8, the former NBA star was spotted sitting courtside at the Lakers game. At one point, he even stood up, smiling and waving to the crowd after being shown on the jumbotron.

Howard has not publicly addressed Luciani’s claims, leaving many fans on social media puzzled about what may actually be happening in the former athlete’s personal life.

Social media users react to Dwight Howard’s public appearance since cocaine use allegations.

“I be hearing the craziest sh-t about bro in the media and dude be out here living his best life,” wrote one person on X after the footage began circulating online.

“This is hilarious considering what transpired in the last 24 hours,” wrote another.

While a third added, “Meanwhile his wife crashing out with her wig off omg.”

Despite the jokes online, there was nothing humorous about the video Luciani shared over the weekend.

Amy Luciani alleged that Dwight Howard has a cocaine problem.

On March 7, rapper Amy Luciani posted—and later deleted—an emotional video showing herself in tears while making serious accusations about Howard. In the clip, she alleged that her husband had been spiraling due to cocaine use.

“This is what I’m losing my f–king marriage to this sh-t right here!” the rapper said while pouring out a white substance that resembled cocaine, according to the video. Luciani, who filed for divorce from the former NBA star in July 2025 before the pair quickly reconciled, also claimed that her stepdaughter had been taken by Child Protective Services (CPS) because of Howard’s behavior. She alleged that the agency had visited their home multiple times over the past three months.

“My stepdaughter was just taken by CPS because of her father,” Luciani said through tears. “CPS and the police have been here three times in less than three months. But this is going way too far. It’s not even about me. It’s about the kids, the stuff that I have to go through with it.”

She also accused Howard of coaching their son to “lie” about her.

“I had to record it and it’s this sh–t,” she said while pouring more of a white substance into her hand.

She went on to say that she tried to leave Howard due to his actions when she filed for divorce last year, but close friends advised her to stay and work things out.

“Everybody around me says you can’t leave your husband,” she said.

She added, “I tried to tell everybody he needs some help and ain’t nobody want to f–king listen because he’s got the money.”

Howard’s former girlfriend, Royce Reed, chimed in on the drama, too.

As previously reported, Royce Reed, Howard’s former girlfriend and the mother of his 17-year-old son Braylon, quickly weighed in on the situation, saying the allegations reinforced concerns she has voiced for years. Reed also addressed Luciani directly, referencing what she says were years of being dismissed or criticized for speaking out about Howard.

“Now you want to speak because he brought you into it,” Reed said. “Girl, keep me blocked! Becuz imma CLOCK IT!”

She later clarified on Instagram Stories that she was not laughing at Luciani’s pain, despite some critics accusing her of doing so. If anything it appeared to be a moment of vindication for Reed, who has accused Howard of being a deadbeat dad to their son over the years.

“Who’s laughing? This is sad AF! These kids never should’ve been in his custody and she knew that! Look at the past! She allowed it, she condoned it, she participated in it…Crying now because she caught him lying on her is selfish AF!” she wrote. “If it was about the kids she should’ve open her damn mouth long time ago instead of leaving them for weeks to fend for themselves while you went on trips overseas!” Royce added.

What do you think of this messy situation with Dwight Howard? Thoughts?