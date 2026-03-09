Close
Celebrity

The Atlanta Hawks Cancel 'Magic City Monday' Game

Pulling The (P-Poppin’) Plug: The Atlanta Hawks Cancel ‘Magic City Monday’ Game After Baller Backlash

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has successfully shut down any anticipated rainmaking at State Farm Arena.

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Grand opening, grand closing. Despite anticipation for a game centered on celebrating ATL cultural institution, Magic City, the Atlanta Hawks are pulling the (p-popping) plug.

Atlanta Hawks Magic City Monday
Source: Atlanta Hawks / Magic City

The NBA team’s Magic City Monday game is no more after commissioner Adam Silver decided that it was too controversial.

On Monday, Silver said via a statement that the league contacted Hawks leadership after learning about the themed night, and ultimately put an end to it.

“While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees,” Silver said before adding he believes canceling it is the right decision.

The sports team initially stood ten toes on stilettos, noting that none of the club’s magical midnight ballerinas would be dancing during the game, and instead the night would center around Magic City’s famed lemon pepper wings and culture.

Merchandise was also sold, rapper Future’s DJ, DJ Esco was on board for the music, and T.I. was scheduled to perform at halftime.

Despite that, the backlash was fierce. As previously reported Luke Kornet, a center for the San Antonio Spurs, publicly objected in a Medium blog post, noting that Magic City describes itself as “Atlanta’s premier strip club.”

Kornet wrote that many within the NBA were “shocked” by the Hawks’ decision and argued that the league should prioritize creating an environment where fans of all ages feel comfortable attending games.

“The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision,” Kornet wrote. “Please join me in petitioning the Atlanta Hawks to cancel this promotion so as to ensure that the NBA remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone involved.”

Shortly after Kornet’s post circulated online, former Hawks star Al Horford also weighed in on social media, saying he agreed with the criticism and that the team should reconsider the promotion.

Looks like the higher-ups listened.

What do YOU think about the Hawks canceling the Magic City Monday game?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    ‘So Much Of What We Love Comes From Black Culture’ Says Sophia Bush & 6 More White Celebrity Allies

    MadameNoire
    Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury

    Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals

    Why Everyone Is Talking About The Houston Rodeo Right Now

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

    A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Cardi B x Nicki Minaj
    Hip-Hop Beef  |  lizsmith23

    Benevolent Bardi! Cardi B Reacts To VIP Visit From Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li: ‘She Needs Guidance’

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY House: GRAMMY U Soundstage
    23 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 134

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    7 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Cardi’s Cameos: Here Are All Of The Celebs Who’ve Blessed Belcalis With Appearances On The Little Miss Drama Tour

    Comment
    Delroy Lindo attends 32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
    2 Items
    Celebrity Interviews  |  lexdirects

    Class Act! Delroy Lindo Reveals First Thoughts After BAFTA Slurs & ‘Claiming The Joy’ Of Oscars Night ‘No Matter What’

    Comment
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close