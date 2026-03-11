Close
Dak Prescott Wedding Allegedly Called Off Over ‘Ongoing Infidelity’

Dak Prescott And Sarah Jane Ramos’ Wedding Allegedly Called Off Over ‘Ongoing Infidelity’

Published on March 11, 2026
More details about the would-be wedding of Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos have been revealed.

Gateway Celebrity Fight Night 2024
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Prescott and Ramos were set to getting married next month, but recently called off their wedding. Initial reports suggested that a prenuptial agreement is why Ramos called off her wedding to NFL star Dak Prescott, but new reports claim he was guilty of “ongoing infidelity issues.”

According to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation says that Ramos believes the football star had a history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her, but she stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family.

Together, the former couple share daughters Margaret, 2, and Aurora, almost 10 months.

That same source added that Sarah and Dak, both 32, had a serious conversation about this back in January ahead of their wedding, which was supposed to take place in Lake Como, Italy, next month. Just before their split, the pair celebrated a joint bachelor-bachelorette party with a trip to the Bahamas.

Page Six goes on to report that Ramos and the Prescott stayed behind in the Bahamas after their friends left, which is when their relationship crumbled. That’s when at she found out that he was allegedly using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and former flings.

The mother of two reportedly confronted Prescott about his alleged infidelity, making the decision to pull the plug on their wedding. They then sent out hundreds of emails to their wedding guests announcing the disappointing news. The source added that despite their history, Ramos is “done” with their romantic relationship and wants to focus on co-parenting their children.

When news of their split first broke, rumors immediatly began circulating that Ramos refused to sign a prenuptial agreement. She quickly shut that down via an Instagram comment, though, writing, “This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

Luckily, Ramos seems to be doing well after the shocking split, giving her friends a shoutout following their trip, gushing: “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

