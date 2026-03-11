Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B’s tour is appropriately named the Little Miss Drama Tour because it’s been full of nonstop viral moments to keep us all entertained. The rapper is known for keeping things entertaining on stage, but the Bronx superstar is also just as quick to take accountability when things go a little left. Her latest viral moment involved a fan, and it was a bit unexpected.

During a recent stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi went viral after an unexpected moment with a fan in the crowd. According to PEOPLE, the incident happened during her Mar. 4 show in Houston when the rapper poured water on herself before tossing the bottle into the audience. Unfortunately, the splash landed directly on a concertgoer who was standing close to the stage.

The fan later posted the moment online, showing her hair and glasses soaked after the interaction. In the video, the woman revealed she had just gotten her hair done the day before the show. While the situation could have easily turned into a messy internet moment, the fan seemed to take it in stride and even joked that the experience was still worth it.

Cardi felt a little differently about the situation and quickly jumped into the comment section to apologize.

“Sorry friend,” she wrote in response to the viral clip. “I’m mad at myself cause what happen if you was going to the club after and I just messed your stuff up.”

Fans online praised the rapper for owning the moment instead of ignoring it. The lighthearted apology is just the latest viral moment from Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour, which has already delivered plenty of unforgettable highlights.

Earlier in the tour, Cardi also went viral after briefly falling backward off a chair during a performance of “Thotiana” at a Las Vegas stop. The rapper quickly bounced back, laughed it off, and continued performing without missing a beat.

Despite the occasional mishap, the tour has been a massive success so far. Cardi recently revealed that her shows have been completely sold out, shutting down critics who questioned whether she would return to touring so soon after welcoming her fourth child. So much so that even Nicki Minaj’s sister, Ming Li, was in attendance. Cardi wasn’t fazed by her being there and actually quietly addressed the Baddies Gone Wild star on X for coming to the show.

“I feel like she needs guidance, she’s a young girl,” Cardi said. “If somebody comes to see me and there’s no issue, I don’t wanna play nobody in their face and try to be funny if they’re not on that type of time.”

Cardi also noted that she’s “too grown” to be “beefing” with someone of Ming Li’s age (20 years old).

And the tour has not been easy physically either. According to Complex, Cardi also shared footage of herself backstage in Denver using an oxygen tank due to the city’s high altitude. Denver sits more than a mile above sea level, which means the air contains significantly less oxygen than most performers are used to.

Cardi has continued to power through every show with the same high energy her fans expect, despite the challenges.

If anything, the Houston water splash moment proves what fans already know. Cardi B might be a global superstar, but she will still keep it real when something goes wrong.

