Close
Celebrity

Ex-HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Talks N-Word On 'The Breakfast Club'

‘The Breakfast Club’: Ex-HGTV Star Nicole Curtis ‘Explains’ N-Word Incident That Got Her Show Canceled

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • HGTV removed Nicole Curtis' show after she used a racist slur during filming.
  • Curtis' attempt to explain the slur on The Breakfast Club was met with skepticism.
  • The interview had an awkward, tense tone as Curtis struggled to justify her actions.
Nicole Curtis The Breakfast Club
Source: The Breakfast Club/iHeart / Youtube

So imagine getting caught on camera saying something wildly inappropriate… and then deciding the best way to explain yourself is to go on one of the most famous Black radio shows in the country. That’s basically the situation former HGTV star Nicole Curtis walked into when she sat down with the hosts of The Breakfast Club—and let’s just say the interview went about as smoothly as a home renovation done with duct tape and hope. 

Curtis, best known for hosting Rehab Addict, has been under fire since a leaked clip showed her using the unusual racist slur, “fart n***er,” during filming. The video quickly made the rounds online, and HGTV responded by pulling the show from its platforms entirely. The network basically said, “We’re gonna go ahead and renovate this situation by removing the whole house.” 

In an attempt to salvage whatever is left of her image, Curtis appeared on The Breakfast Club to explain herself to hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious. The interview kicked off with Charlamagne asking the obvious question: what the hell was going on when she said “fart n***er”?

Curtis’ explanation? Apparently she has a habit of making up goofy “fart words” because she can’t swear on her show. Words like “fart digger” and “fart knocker,” she said. According to her, the slur happened when she accidentally mashed those nonsense phrases together. Yes… that was the official explanation. 

“I don’t have a rhyme or reason of the words that I make up. I say nonsense stuff all the time. I’m off the cuff. I’m not scripted.”

The hosts were, understandably, skeptical. They pressed her on how a word like that could just slip out “naturally,” and also wondered why she chose a Black radio show as the place to unpack all of this in the first place. Curtis insisted she came to have an honest conversation and claimed she didn’t hire a crisis PR team like people suggested. 

“I have no idea. I have no idea,” Curtis replied. “That isn’t anything that I ever said before, so I don’t have any idea. That is a word that I do not condone.”

Throughout the interview, she apologized repeatedly and stressed that she doesn’t condone the word. She also mentioned growing up in Detroit and having Black friends and neighbors—points that didn’t exactly land the way she probably hoped.

By the end of the conversation, Curtis was still apologizing, the hosts were still side-eyeing the explanation, and the whole interview had the awkward energy of someone trying to fix a plumbing disaster with a roll of paper towels.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    50 Cent

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Montoya Perry

    'The S— We Had To Do To Get Home Is Crazy' — Woman Accused Of Dragging Uber Driver To Death Before Posting Chilling Message Online

    MadameNoire
    Person, hands and neck with spray for perfume, hygiene or cosmetics on a pink studio background. Closeup, model or fragrance with liquid mist, product or cologne for body essence, skincare or beauty

    Smell So Good: Perfumes That Smell Expensive (Even If They're Not)

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images

    Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Cardi B x Nicki Minaj
    Hip-Hop Beef  |  lizsmith23

    Benevolent Bardi! Cardi B Reacts To VIP Visit From Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li: ‘She Needs Guidance’

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY House: GRAMMY U Soundstage
    23 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 134

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    7 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Cardi’s Cameos: Here Are All Of The Celebs Who’ve Blessed Belcalis With Appearances On The Little Miss Drama Tour

    Comment
    Delroy Lindo attends 32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
    2 Items
    Celebrity Interviews  |  lexdirects

    Class Act! Delroy Lindo Reveals First Thoughts After BAFTA Slurs & ‘Claiming The Joy’ Of Oscars Night ‘No Matter What’

    Comment
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close