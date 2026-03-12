Close
Celebrity

Rickey Smiley Teaming Up With Urban One For New Podcast

Power Play: Rickey Smiley & Urban One Launch ‘Rickey Smiley On The Spot’ Podcast, Ink Five-Year Morning Show Extension

Veteran comedian Rickey Smiley is collaborating with Urban One to launch a brand new video podcast and a five-year extension of "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show."

Published on March 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley
Source: Hollery Morris / Hollery Morris

Comedian, actor, and radio personality Rickey Smiley has been one of the world’s leaders in entertainment for decades, and he’s set to expand that impact through a new deal with Urban One to create a new video podcast.

The new podcast, Rickey Smiley On The Spot, will be hosted on the Urban One Podcast Network and will have new episodes airing weekly beginning on March 17. The 35-minute episodes will feature Smiley providing a space for him and his high-profile guests to engage each other and current events with earnest humanity and a high dose of laughter. At the center of the partnership is a five-year extension of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Rickey Smiley On The Spot Cover Art
Source: Urban One / Urban One

Following the lead of his award-winning radio program, the new podcast will have some notable guests which include some of Atlanta’s best-known personalities in Da Brat, Killer Mike, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tye Tribbett, and Tiny Harris.

“I am so excited to continue my partnership with Urban One and Reach Media. I’m eternally grateful to Ms. Hughes, Alfred Liggins, Deon Levingston, and Colby Colb for believing in me all these years. I could not do any of this without the most amazing team of talented people I am blessed to work with every day who keep it real, keep it fresh and keep our fans informed and laughing every day. The future is bright with the best yet to come,” said Smiley in the press release announcing the show.

“Rickey Smiley is a cornerstone of the Urban One brand, and we are thrilled to expand his digital footprint with a show that captures his natural comedic rhythm in such an intimate way,” said Urban One Audio Division Co-President Deon Levingston. “By expanding on Rickey’s popularity with our listeners and creating a new programming opportunity, we are providing a platform that not only uplifts Black voices but also creates a premium, culturally resonant environment for our listeners and brand partners alike.”

In addition to being available on the Urban One Podcast Network, Rickey Smiley On the Spot will also be available on other major audio platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and Pandora.

SEE ALSO

Power Play: Rickey Smiley & Urban One Launch ‘Rickey Smiley On The Spot’ Podcast, Ink Five-Year Morning Show Extension was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    50 Cent

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Montoya Perry

    'The S— We Had To Do To Get Home Is Crazy' — Woman Accused Of Dragging Uber Driver To Death Before Posting Chilling Message Online

    MadameNoire
    Person, hands and neck with spray for perfume, hygiene or cosmetics on a pink studio background. Closeup, model or fragrance with liquid mist, product or cologne for body essence, skincare or beauty

    Smell So Good: Perfumes That Smell Expensive (Even If They're Not)

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images

    Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Houston Rodeo darlins 2026
    28 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Heapin’ Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Comment
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & Their Kids Were Allegedly Home During Shooting, Accused Shooter Could Face Life In Prison For Attempted Murder

    Comment
    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Dwight Howard’s Son Speaks On Amy Luciani’s Cocaine Addiction Allegations—‘I’ve Been Known’

    Comment
    2005 BET Awards - Show
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    If You Say So, Mane: Terrence Howard Claims He Had A ‘Chance’ To Date Beyoncé But Pursued ‘The Other Member Of Destiny’s Child’ Instead

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-PREMIERE
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Pure Comedy: Sterling K. Brown Gets Giddy Over Meeting Michelle Obama, Says Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe ‘Got Angrier’ The More He Gloated

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close