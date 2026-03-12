Off Script: Celeb, Industry Insiders Attend iONE Digital Luncheon
Off Script: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, DeVon Franklin, Ryan Michelle Bathe, & Industry Insiders Relax & Reset At iONE Digital’s Awards Season Luncheon
- The curated luncheon provided an alternative to the industry's typical scene, fostering conversation and community.
- Guests shared personal rituals for unwinding, from spa days to spiritual practices, when 'off script.'
- Black joy was intentionally centered throughout the event as guests reflected and connected over a delicious meal, a curated cognac toast and premium portraits.
As award season continues with a whirlwind of screenings, events, and red carpets, iONE Digital and BOSSIP carved out a moment of calm with the inaugural Off Script Luncheon.
Held Tuesday, March 10, at Los Angeles’ American Beauty at The Grove and hosted by BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, the curated midday gathering offered an alternative to the week’s typical industry frenzy ahead of the Academy Awards.
Designed as a relaxed reset during one of Hollywood’s busiest stretches, the luncheon brought together a select mix of press, creatives, and talent for an afternoon centered on conversation, connection, and community.
As they swapped stories, exchanged hugs, and shared smiles, guests enjoyed a selection of beer, wine, and craft cocktails, including signature sips such as the “Off Script Punch,” “Velvet Reel,” and “Quiet on Set.”
On the culinary side, American Beauty, known for its elevated steakhouse offerings, treated attendees to wood-grilled flatbread, kale and avocado salad, Atlantic salmon steak, Iowa Co-Op teres major, shoestring fries, and burnt cheesecake topped with candied lemons.
Among the notable attendees were Ryan Michelle Bathe, DeVon Franklin, Crystle Stewart, Taylor Polidore Williams, Bevy Smith, and Torrei Hart who joined executives and entertainment insiders for the afternoon event.
Seen on the scene were journalists Nina Parker, Shamika Sanders, Danielle Young, Gia Peppers, Brande Victorian, Sylvia Obell, Ashley Dunn, Brooke Thomas, and Jay Connor, as well as artist GoGo Morrow, host Paige Shari, TheNeighborhood Talk founder Kyle Anfernee, designer Christin Marie, who graciously gifted Christin Marie Studio jewelry for gift bags, and iONE executives Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Tiffany Nasralla, Jake Edwards, Krystal Holmes, and Tanya Hoffler-Moore.
Throughout the lunch, DJ GG provided a laid-back soundtrack that blended R&B and contemporary favorites, while photographer Adam Simms captured portraits and videographer Delaurian documented the afternoon’s atmosphere.
Guests Toasted With Cashmere Luxe Cognac
As the afternoon unfolded, guests paused for a celebratory toast presented by Black-owned brand Cashmere Luxe Cognac, raising a glass to the creative achievements that shaped the past year in film and television.
The premium spirit, known for its smooth, refined profile with notes of dried fruit, caramel, and subtle spices, provided the perfect celebratory sip of the luncheon with its warm finish and hint of grape.
Guests Reflect On Being “Off Script”
For many guests, the event’s theme, stepping away from the spotlight, mirrored how they recharge in their own lives.
Actress Taylor Polidore Williams, star of Beauty in Black, said her favorite way to unwind when she’s off script often begins with a spa day.
“I love a good spa day,” she said, noting that massages and time in the hot tub help her decompress after long days on set.
When she’s at home, however, her ideal reset is far simpler: curling up on the couch with ice cream, fresh sheets, and a bag of candy while completely unplugging. When it comes to centering Black joy, Williams said she incorporates it into her daily mindset.
“I think you have to find something to enjoy every single day,” she explained. “Joy is something that things and circumstances can’t take away. It’s all about perspective.”
Actress Tiffany Black also shared that grounding herself physically and spiritually is key when she’s off script.
For Black, that reset often begins with hot yoga, which she says helps her regroup after busy days.
“It helps me regroup. It helps me stretch my limbs and move into my body for the day,” she told BOSSIP, adding that the practice offers benefits that are physical, mental, and spiritual.
When it comes to centering Black joy, Black described an intentional nightly ritual. After what she calls a full day of “slaying dragons,” she makes it a point to slow down each evening.
“At 8 p.m., I shut it all off,” she said. “I put on some Cleo Sol, light my incense, and take time to breathe and be grateful for another day.”
Actor/writer-director and host of The Fumble, Rodney Rikai, said his favorite way to relax is a bit more active.
Rikai told BOSSIP that he spends his downtime on the tennis court, playing several times a week and enjoying his “charmed life.” Beyond the sport, he also enjoys traveling and spending time with his son while centering the community in Los Angeles, noting that while the city has a reputation for lacking strong Black spaces, those who know where to look can find a thriving network, much like the one created at Off Script.
Ariana Drummond, talent media relations director for the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, reflected on how she unwinds after the whirlwind of events like the NAACP Image Awards.
For Drummond, restoration starts with faith.
“First and foremost through prayer,” she told BOSSIP. “I’m a huge believer in Christ, my Lord and Savior. He leads me.”
Beyond spiritual grounding, she finds balance through meditation and travel, but ultimately, when it come so centering Black joy, Drummond said community is key.
“I center Black joy through community,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of sisterhood, fellowship, and friendship.
As the luncheon wound down, guests exchanged contact information, warm goodbyes, and plans to stay in touch.
Ultimately, if the afternoon proved anything, it’s that sometimes the best moments during awards season happen off script; when the cameras pause, the cocktails flow, and the connections take center stage.
Who would YOU like to see at the next Off Script luncheon?
