Close
Celebrity

Jada Pinkett Smith Returns For ‘A Different World’ Reboot

Hillman’s Hottest: Jada Pinkett Smith Reprising Role Of Lena James For Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot

Jada Pinkett Smith has officially confirmed that she will reprise her role in the new Netflix continuation of 'A Different World.'

Published on March 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Debbie Allen's Honorary Oscar Party
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Looks like Hillman College is really bringing all your faves back to the yard. The upcoming reboot of the beloved sitcom A Different World continues to stack its roster of returning alumni, and the latest familiar face has fans feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Jada Pinkett Smith has officially confirmed that she will reprise her role as Lena James in the new Netflix continuation of the iconic series.

The actress recently set social media buzzing when she shared a photo standing outside a production trailer with her character’s name on the door. In the caption, she wrote, “She’s back,” sending longtime fans into a frenzy. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the post confirmed that Lena James is returning to the Hillman universe for the upcoming reboot.

For those who need a quick refresher, Pinkett Smith originally appeared on the NBC series from 1991 to 1993 as Lena James, a Baltimore native who arrived at Hillman as a freshman. Her character quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude. Lena worked at the campus hangout The Pit and navigated plenty of college drama, including a memorable storyline involving her ex, Piccolo, played by Pinkett Smith’s real-life friend Tupac Shakur.

Throwback clip of Jada as Lena:

News of Pinkett Smith’s return adds to an already growing list of original cast members expected to appear in the Netflix sequel. As previously reported by Bossip, Hillman legends like Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer and Darryl M. Bell are also returning to reprise their roles. The reboot will follow the next generation, centering on Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she begins her own journey at Hillman.

The series is expected to include ten half-hour episodes and is being led by showrunner Felicia Pride. Meanwhile, original series icon Debbie Allen will return as an executive producer and director, helping guide the continuation of the show’s legacy.

The new generation of students will be played by actors including Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall and Kennedi Reece.

Between the returning OGs and fresh faces ready to carry the torch, Hillman’s halls are about to feel lively again. And with Lena James officially clocking back in, fans know the drama, laughs and classic college chaos are guaranteed.

Check out Jada’s post below:

RELATED: Oui Oui, Smith Family! Will & Jada Step Out In France For Jaden’s Louboutin Creative Director Debut

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Jada Pinket-Smith

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    50 Cent

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Montoya Perry

    'The S— We Had To Do To Get Home Is Crazy' — Woman Accused Of Dragging Uber Driver To Death Before Posting Chilling Message Online

    MadameNoire
    Person, hands and neck with spray for perfume, hygiene or cosmetics on a pink studio background. Closeup, model or fragrance with liquid mist, product or cologne for body essence, skincare or beauty

    Smell So Good: Perfumes That Smell Expensive (Even If They're Not)

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images

    Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Houston Rodeo darlins 2026
    28 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Heapin’ Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Comment
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & Their Kids Were Allegedly Home During Shooting, Accused Shooter Could Face Life In Prison For Attempted Murder

    Comment
    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Dwight Howard’s Son Speaks On Amy Luciani’s Cocaine Addiction Allegations—‘I’ve Been Known’

    Comment
    2005 BET Awards - Show
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    If You Say So, Mane: Terrence Howard Claims He Had A ‘Chance’ To Date Beyoncé But Pursued ‘The Other Member Of Destiny’s Child’ Instead

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-PREMIERE
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Pure Comedy: Sterling K. Brown Gets Giddy Over Meeting Michelle Obama, Says Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe ‘Got Angrier’ The More He Gloated

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close