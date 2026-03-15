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Jack Harlow Dragged For Saying He's 'Blacker' On New Album

Aijuswanaspeaktothemanager! Bafflingly ‘Blacker’ Jack Harlow Gets ‘D’Anglo’ Dragged To ‘Ol’ Dirty Alabaster’ Abyss For ‘Neocolonial Soul Album’

Jack Harlow went viral for saying he got "Blacker" for his R&B album, Monica, and social media comedically clapped back at the rebrand.

Published on March 15, 2026
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Jack Harlow is getting dragged for saying he got “Blacker” to switch up his sound with what fans are calling “Remmick” R&B. Social media is in shambles over the hilarious list of “Proud Boyz II Men” monikers for the Monica rapper.

Jack Harlow attends A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

After finding success with hits like “First Class” and “Lovin On Me,” the perplexing pivot raised questions about whether he avoided the pitfalls of culture vultures or followed in their footsteps. In an interview with The New York Times’ Popcast podcast, he explained the shift by saying his music became “Blacker” based on his love for Black music.

“It certainly made what I already wanted to do even more appealing. I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music, and of course I’m hyper aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found,” Harlow said in response to comparisons to white artists MGK, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll who rebranded with Country and Rock.

He attributed the shocking shift to “staying true to” his love of soft, intimate R&B music by not leaning into the “braggadoccio” of rap music. Some fans are disappointed the Louisville artist isn’t still in his Jackman bag, but other comments are pleasantly surprised with the Robert Glasper groove.

For those seriously side-eyeing whether the album title was a slick way to seemingly say “My N***a,” he explained on Popcast that he just loved that name for women and thought a timeless album needed a timeless name.

In the hour-long interview, Harlow reflects on his love of timeless music like Stevie Wonder and Sade that isn’t about his “ego” as much as universal themes and stories. Even from the production mix, he’s intentional about blending into the live band as just another instrument. Now, the rapper says he graduated from the “school of Drake” and lost interest in “mimicry” to “focus on artistry.”

However, fans read the viral soundbite about his sound as little more than the audacity of caucacity. And the jokes will fly regardless of his artistic ambitions.

Check out the hilarious reactions to the Jack Harlow’s new album and the Leon Thomas Jefferson jokes after the flip.

Social Media Comedically Claps Back At Jack Harlow’s New Monica Album: “Grand Ole Opry Rising My Queen”

The hilarious hits keep on coming after the flip!

Is The New Jack Harlow Album Giving Colleague Or All Colonize On Me?

Do You Hear Another Hit Or HOA Youngboy?

What do you think of the new Jack Harlow album? Is it respectful R&B or Mos Def-initely Not?

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