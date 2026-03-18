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Farrah Franklin Responds To Terrence Howard's Beyoncé Story

Destiny’s Child Alum Farrah Franklin Responds To Terrence Howard’s Claims He Passed On Beyoncé To Date Another Member Of The Group

Published on March 18, 2026
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Farrah Franklin has weighed in on Terrence Howard’s claims that he dated a member of Destiny’s Child.

Source: Getty Images

During a recent appearance on a podcast hosted by entrepreneur and commentator Patrick Bet-David, the Empire actor revealed that there was once a moment when he had the opportunity to pursue a romantic relationship with Beyoncé. While any logical person would jump at the chance to date the singer, according to Howard, he’s the one who chose not to move things forward.

Looking back on his early days in Hollywood, Howard said there was a time when a relationship with Beyoncé could have happened, but he didn’t want to participate in what he described as the entertainment industry’s “hookup culture.” The actor explained that during that period of his life he was trying to stay grounded and focused on his personal principles rather than casual relationships.

2000 GRAMMY Awards
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Howard said he preferred to prioritize deeper connections instead of navigating the pressures and expectations that can come with dating within the celebrity world. When Bet-David asked whether he ever wonders about the “what if,” Howard made it clear he has no regrets.

“Nah, that was never on the table for me,” he said.

Howard also shared more details about his interactions with the singer at the time. After speaking with Beyoncé, he said he later connected with another member of the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child.

“I had a chance to date Beyoncé early on, but I ended up talking to the other member of Destiny’s Child…the one with the blue eyes,” he claims.

Franklin, who briefly served as a member of the major girl group, is now speaking out on Howard’s admission, revealing to People: “I’m Farrah with the natural green eyes (not Blue lol), and I can confirm that Terrence and I had a few friendly outings—nothing romantic.”

“We went to the studio a few times, and I will say that Terrence is super talented!” she continued. “I won’t speculate on anything else that was said, and as always, I wish everyone well and remain focused on my own journey.”

Destiny’s Child originally consisted of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin joined the group after Luckett and Roberson’s exit. Not long after that swap, Franklin also parted ways with the band, who continued with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams.

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