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Shaunie Henderson Featured On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ 

UNCENSORED: Shaunie Henderson Says She Lost Her Identity Before Creating ‘Basketball Wives’ Franchises

If you thought you knew Shaunie Henderson’s story, think again. TV One pulls back the curtain with a brand new episode of Uncensored.

Published on March 18, 2026
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Shaunie Henderson for 'Uncensored'
Source: Courtesy / TV One

If you thought you knew Shaunie Henderson’s story, think again. TV One pulls back the curtain with a brand-new episode of Uncensored, and it’s giving love, loss, and transformation

According to the network’s official press release, Shaunie’s episode dives deep into the woman behind Basketball Wives, her very public split from ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal, and the journey it took to rebuild her life on her own terms. 

Set to premiere Thursday (Mar. 19) at 8 PM, the episode does not shy away from the hard moments. Shaunie Henderson opens up about her divorce in a way we have never heard before, admitting,

“I wasn’t prepared to fight the machines and the people there to protect him.” 

She gets even more candid, adding,

“My voice was nothing compared to his voice.”

Whew. That kind of honesty hits different, especially in a culture that loves a headline but rarely sticks around for the healing.

This is not just a story about heartbreak. It is about how Shaunie began to reinvent herself post-divorce. After feeling as though she had lost herself in marriage and fame, Shaunie reveals how that very struggle led to her biggest business move. 

“What can I do outside of this marriage,” she began to ask herself. “Financially or creatively, what did I have?” 

That question sparked the creation of Basketball Wives, a franchise that changed reality TV and gave a voice to women navigating similar lifestyles. 

“I had lost my identity,” Shaunie adds. “And I know I was sitting amongst a lot of women that were feeling the same.”

And just when you think you have her story figured out, love enters the chat. Shaunie shares how she found peace and partnership again, this time with a man of faith. Reflecting on her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, and her role as First Lady of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, she laughs,

“I kinda like this guy, but he’s a pastor. What does that look like?” before adding that he “genuinely practiced what he preached.”

From mogul moves to spiritual growth, Shaunie’s Uncensored episode is not to be missed. It gives evolution, resilience, and a reminder that sometimes losing yourself is exactly how you find your purpose again.

Check out Shaunie O’Neal on Uncensored on TV One on March 19 at 8 PM. 

RELATED: It’s A Wrap: Shaunie O’Neal Confirms ‘Basketball Wives’ Is Officially Over, Draya Michele & Laura Govan Offer To Film Farewell Dinner

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