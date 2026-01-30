Close
Celebrity News

Shaunie O’Neal Confirms ‘Basketball Wives’ Is Over

It’s A Wrap: Shaunie O’Neal Confirms ‘Basketball Wives’ Is Officially Over, Draya Michele & Laura Govan Offer To Film Farewell Dinner

Shaunie O’Neal confirmed that Basketball Wives will not be returning.

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Wives Key Art For New Season
Source: Courtesy VH1 / ViacomCBS

After more than a decade of table flips, side eyes, and iconic reality TV moments, Basketball Wives has officially reached the end of the road. Shaunie O’Neal, the creator and longtime face of the franchise, confirmed that the series will not be returning.

This marks the end of an era for reality television fans who have been locked into Basketball Wives since day one. Taking to social media, the OG basketball wife announced that the final whistle had been blown on the franchise that helped define a generation of unscripted TV.

“Basketball Wives Update: You heard it here first. Basketball Wives will not be returning,” Shaunie wrote. She went on to thank BET, VH1, Shed Media, and the fans who supported the show from its 2010 debut. According to Shaunie, what started as a vision turned into a platform that amplified voices and opened doors, a sentiment longtime viewers can’t deny.

Basketball Wives
Source: Basketball Wives / VH1

Since its premiere, Basketball Wives followed women connected to NBA players. It also reshaped reality TV culture. The show catapulted Shaunie, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, and Jennifer Williams into pop culture staples, delivering moments that lived far beyond the screen. From meme-worthy confrontations to real-life friendships and feuds, the series became appointment television and a blueprint for ensemble reality casts.

Shaunie also shared that this chapter’s closing does not mean she is slowing down. In her post, she framed the ending as a transition rather than a loss, hinting at new projects that align with where she is personally and professionally.

Former Basketball Wives, Draya Michele and Laura Govan, saw Shaunie’s post and inserted themselves into the farewell plans. In a separate Instagram story, Draya said she would be happy to co-executive produce one final dinner with Shaunie as the world bids the franchise farewell. 

Similarly, Laura Govan said she would like to be in on things.

“Nawww… @BBWLA it ain’t over until we all have one more show down #INRealLife,” she wrote, tagging not only Shaunie, but Draya Michele, her sister Gloria Govan, Tami Roman, and Jackie Christie. “I’ll direct it,” she added.

Season 12 of Basketball Wives aired on VH1 in 2025, quietly closing out a franchise that ran the reality TV game for over a decade. Whether you loved the chaos or hate-watched faithfully, the show leaves behind a legacy that changed the reality TV playbook forever. 

RELATED: Ming Lee Issues A Second Apology To ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Jackie Christie, Urges Chantel To Take ‘Accountability’ For Family Fisticuffs

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Basketball Wives Trending

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Aspen Kartier

    Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Olandria Carthen Paris Fashion Week

    Olandria Carthen Owned Paris Fashion Week With Unforgettable Style

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere

    Why Black Women Aren't Bitter Or Bothered By 'Snow Bunny-Hopping' Black Men Like Shannon Sharpe — And Their Predictable Downfall [Op-Ed]

    MadameNoire

    Nicki Minaj Flaunts A Trump Gold Card: Fast-Track To U.S. Citizenship

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    US-POLITICS-TURNING POINT-KIRK
    25 Items
    Celebrity  |  Bossip Staff

    Social Media Erupts Over Nicki Minaj Cozying Up To Trump At DC Summit, Spirals Into MAGA Minaj Mayhem

    Comment
    2016 Teacher Bae saga
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

    Comment
    Candace Owens Erika Kirk
    Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

    Big Yikes: DEI Denier Candace Owens Leaks Audio And Video Of ‘Excited’ Erika Kirk Only Days After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

    Comment
    Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Block-Spinning Sweeties: Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Sway Says She Met The Housewife 8 Years Ago

    Comment
    Karen Huger
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Karen Huger Admits She Was In Deep Denial About DUI Arrest, Ignored Lawyers’ Request To Take A Plea Deal

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close