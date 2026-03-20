World Cup Kit Drop: Adidas Turns An LA Traffic Jam Into A Block Party With Baby Keem & Kaytranada

Adidas reintroduces its classic trefoil logo to World Cup kits after 36 years.

Away jerseys blend historic designs with contemporary styles reflecting each nation's unique identity.

Adidas celebrates LA culture with a block party launch, featuring music performances and a runway show.

Adidas’ iconic Trefoil is making its return to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Source: adidas / adidas

On Friday, March 20, adidas unveiled the official away kits for all 25 partner federations, including 13 nations who are qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Drawing inspiration from the unique culture of each nation, the away jerseys reinterpret classic adidas FIFA WORLD CUP aesthetics in a modern, contemporary style. The brand with the three stripes’ story with football runs deep—from performance on the pitch to cultural influence in the streets, as evidenced by their launch event in Los Angeles.

Source: adidas / adidas

On Thursday night, adidas took over downtown Los Angeles with an exclusive block party, lining the streets with soccer ball-filled cars, street vendors selling chamoy-covered fruit and paletas, and trucks emblazoned with their iconic Trefoil logo. The latter was obviously intentional, signaling the return of the adidas Trefoil to the biggest stage of world football for the first time in 36 years.

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Every jersey tells its own nation’s story with subtle references to unique landscapes, significant dates, art, and architecture, all crafted with best-in-class technologies to balance historic and contemporary design. The full range is crafted for performance, built to support world-class players in high-pressure moments through the varying conditions they will experience across each of three host nations.

Source: adidas / adidas

The launch event was a clear nod to LA culture and the unfortunate traffic jams that come with it, shutting down a city block to unveil the World Cup away kits for the very first time.

Kaytranada opened the evening with a fast-paced DJ set, which was eventually interrupted by dozens of models taking the stage to debut the jerseys. And by stage, we mean a long truck bed that was converted into a catwalk. Anderson .Paak was in the audience enjoying the festivities, joining Kaytranada for a brief moment to dance along and pay his respects.

The headliner for the night—other than the kits—was Baby Keem, which comes after his recent appearance in adidas’ Original Icon campaign. He made his way onto the smoke-filled runway rocking a red three-stripe hoodie, lighting up the crowd with his performance of newer songs from his latest album, Casino, and the old hits that had the audience singing every word.

Everyone at the launch party had their own adidas gear on, showing the versatility of the brand when it comes to both sports and streetwear. With their latest drop, it’s clear that fans of the adidas are going to be adding even more kits to their closet.