‘Star’ Stunner Zonnique Kicks Off Her Dirty 30s With ‘BEST’ Single, Says She Supports Her ‘Very Protective’ Brothers’ Battle With 50 Cent [Exclusive]

Zonnique's 20s marked milestones like touring with OMG Girlz and growing up on reality TV.

She's embracing 30 with confidence, exploring a more mature sound and self-assured persona.

Zonnique's family, including T.I. and Tiny, have been supportive of her musical evolution.

Source: Scrill Davis

Zonnique is living her “BEST” life and stepping into her 30s with confidence, creative courage, and a spicy single.

The singer, reality TV vet, and ATL mainstay is celebrating her milestone birthday today with the release of her new single “BEST,” a grown-up track that signals a new era for the OMG Girl.

Reflecting on her 20s, Zonnique told BOSSIP they were defined by a series of formative milestones, from touring with her groupmates to growing up in front of millions on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, the VH1 show that likened the Harris family to the Cosbys.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“I would say the biggest highlights for me would be touring with my girls because we’re like family,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Just being able to go from city to city with your favorite people is always a highlight.”

She also pointed to her time on reality television and in film as pivotal to her growth.

“Filming Family Hustle, at the time I was young and just growing up on it, I wasn’t really taking it in,” she said. “But I would say Family Hustle for sure, and being in the three movies that I did.”

While she admits she initially felt some anxiety about turning 30, that hesitation has since given way to a renewed sense of excitement about the next chapter.

She kicked off the milestone on Thursday with a ritzy “Dirty 30” celebration attended by her mom, Tiny Harris, and Tiny’s groupmate/good girlfriend, Kandi Burruss.

“At first I had a little fear, like okay, life need to be together,” Zonnique said about entering a new decade. “But now that I’m about to be 30, I’m just really excited for what’s to come.”

That excitement is showing up in her music.

Zonnique Talks “BEST”, OMG Girlz

Zonnique is stepping into a new era, and according to the single, her latest single “BEST” signals both a more mature, refined sound and a more self-assured sense of self.

Source: Scrill Davis / Scrill Davis

“This represents for me just standing in my light,” she told BOSSIP. “Being my true self, being risky, taking chances and not being so in my head all the time.”

That growth, she added, is evident across every layer of her artistry.

“I would say that for one, the vocals have evolved. I feel like, you know, people have been hearing me sing since I was eight years old. So it’s like, you know, I feel like everything honestly has evolved to the vocals, the way I present myself, the performances, the dancing like I’ve just been able to grow.”

Zonnique also noted that her evolution has unfolded in real time for fans who have followed her journey from childhood to now.

“I really love that people have been able to also watch me grow because I feel like they can relate to me and feel like they know me as a person and not just an artist.”

Still, her solo stride doesn’t signal a separation from her roots. Zonnique, who sings as “Star” in the group, emphasized that the OMG Girlz remain a central part of her story, with the group now gearing up for a long-awaited full-length project.

“So the girls and I, for one, have never put out a full body of work. So we’re really excited to be able to do that this year. We’ve been working really hard in the studio. We want to go on tour again and do a lot of things that we haven’t done being back together as grown adults.”

Zonnique Talks T.I., King Harris, Domani Harris & Messiah Harris Defending Tiny From 50 Cent

Even amid the love fest between Zonnique and her OMG Girlz groupmates, the daughter of Tiny Harris and stepdaughter of T.I. has seen her family dominate headlines for something far less harmonious.

Source: Derek White / Getty

As previously reported, 50 Cent and the Harris family have been locked in a social media back-and-forth after the rapper made disparaging comments about Tiny. Curtis Jackson hasn’t known peace since considering that he got Harris family walloped with jokes about his deceased mother and diss tracks from T.I. and his sons, King and Domani.

Zonnique told BOSSIP that she’s standing firmly with her family and wasn’t surprised by the reaction.

“You know what? I am honestly proud of them,” she told BOSSIP. “The men in my family are very headstrong and very protective of the women.”

She added that from the moment she saw the situation unfold, she already knew how it would play out, and she’s pleased to see her brothers going to war for the Harris family matriarch.

“I love to see how protective they are, how they take up for the women in the family. I think it’s a great thing.”

And while the situation sparked widespread chatter online, Zonnique admitted she’s been watching it all unfold with proverbial popcorn in hand.

“I’m the messy one in the comments like, ‘Okay, get him, get him,’” she joked.

She also stepped in to re-shut down rumors involving her younger sister, Heiress, who was mistakenly pulled into the online discourse.

“For Heiress out of all of us to have said anything, she’s a kid and doesn’t even know what’s going on,” she said. “I was like, yeah, let me stop this rumor right here.”

Through it all, Zonnique said her family’s support has been instrumental, especially as she embraces a daring direction in her music.

“Just to have their support, even though it is a risky song, it means the world to me.” ✕

Listen to Zonnique’s new single “BEST” here.