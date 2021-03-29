Bossip Video

Extended Harris family preciousness!

It’s been 3 months since Zonnique Harris gave birth to her baby girl, Hunter with her rapper baby daddy Bandhunta Izzy and she’s so beautiful! Over the weekend the couple decided to finally share their first photos of Hunter on Instagram and fans were ecstastic. Izzy was the first to share a slide show of Hunter’s photos to his Instagram account, revealing her full government name.

Meet Hunter Zoelle James, the youngest heir to the Harris family.

24-year-old Zonnique gave birth to Hunter back on December 15th and grandma Tiny excitedly shared the news with everyone about her “Gbaby,” on Instagram. It seems like everyone is still excited to have Hunter in the family, including Auntie Heiress Harris.

5-year-old Heiress was on her auntie duties last night, cuddling her baby niece and singing a lullaby — and Heiress can SING! The precious moment was captured by great-grandma Dianne Cottle, Tiny’s mother, who shared a sweet message about her grandbaby and great-granddaughter bonding.

“My grand baby is already a great auntie @heiressdharris go ahead and sing baby😍😍 I love you both😍😍”

After images of baby Hunter circulated the internet, fans weighed in on whom they thought she looked like. Many people commented that Hunter looked a lot like her daddy in the close-up shot he shared and a few even said she looked just like Heiress as a little baby, but Zoninque wasn’t having it!

“Y’all ain’t bout to tell me this baby don’t look like me after I spent 9 months baking her a** to perfection.”

Maybe everyone was wrong??

This photo of Zonnique as a teeny tot does show that her baby girl does favor her!

Who do you think baby girl Hunter Zoelle James looks like? Her mom Zonnique or her dad Badhunta?