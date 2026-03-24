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K.Michelle Throws More Shade At Drew Sidora On 'Sherri'

Feud Far From Finished: K.Michelle Singer-Shades Drew Sidora Ahead Of #RHOA Premiere, Pettily Calls Her A ‘Beginner’

K.Michelle joined Sherri Shepherd on 'Sherri' with Phaedra Parks and Angela Oakley, teasing season 17 drama, and didn’t hold back about her tension with Drew Sidora.

Published on March 24, 2026
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K. Michelle, Drew Sidora (left to right)
Source: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 17 on Sunday, April 5 at 8/7 p.m. E/C on Bravo, and tension is still bubbling between K. Michelle and Drew Sidora ahead of the premiere. On Monday, March 23, K. Michelle joined Sherri Shepherd on Sherri, alongside fellow #RHOA cast members Phaedra Parks and Angela Oakley, to tease what fans can expect this season. And they didn’t hold back, especially K. Michelle.

K. Michelle Threw Shade At Drew Sidora During An Appearance On “Sherri”

The 44-year-old country singer hinted at plenty of shady moments but made it clear that things won’t turn physical this time around. Instead, season 17 keeps it sassy, but classy.

“What I do like about these ladies is [that] you can throw shade with your words. You can get your point across without picking up a table and shaking it or throwing some juice if possible,” she said around the 4-minute mark.

That comment gave Sherri Shepherd the perfect segue to address the apparent tension between the singer and show veteran Drew Sidora, who’ve been trading subtle jabs on social media leading up to the premiere.

K. Michelle stayed tight-lipped but offered a cryptic explanation.

“I can’t say a lot, but I can say it’s not for what people think it is or what she would hope it would be about. She would hope it would be about music, but I don’t fight about music, you know, when something doesn’t compare. So, it wasn’t that.”

She then added a remark that left the host stunned, quite literally falling off her couch. 

“Look, I try to support all the beginners in music,” K.Michelle said.

Drew Sidora Clapped Back Shortly After

Sidora, who is gearing up for her first musical tour, didn’t let the shady comment slide. She took to X to respond directly.

“To all the beginners out there … keep going,” she captioned the clip from Monday’s episode of Sherri. “I’m finally living my dream and preparing for my first Live Nation tour. Tickets are live.”

What exactly sparked the feud remains unclear, for now. But viewers can expect answers as the season unfolds.

Back on Feb. 24, Bravo dropped the highly anticipated trailer for RHOA season 17, teasing explosive moments that immediately caught fans’ attention. One standout scene shows the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer in a heated clash with Sidora, suggesting their conflict will be a central storyline.

The tension didn’t stay on-screen for long. After Sidora shared the trailer on Instagram and welcomed the newcomers, tagging K. Michelle and Pinky Cole, things quickly escalated.

“Girllll. Thank you, you are the LYING KING. Roarrrr,” K. Michelle fired back in the comments, later adding that Drew should thank her as she “barely made the cut” for the forthcoming season.

Sidora responded just as sharply: “If I’m the Lying King, you just a yodeling hoot, making noise for attention, no power, no truth.”

Interestingly, rumors of friction between the two date back to 2025, when a report alleged that K. Michelle “lunged” at Sidora during a heated argument about their vocal abilities. While those claims were never fully clarified, speculation about bad blood has continued to swirl.

Now, with season 17 about to premiere, fans may finally get the full story.

RELATED: #RHOA Season 17 Trailer Features Country Crooner K. Michelle’s Hubby, Porsha’s Lady Love, Angela Vs. Pinky & THAT Songstress Skirmish

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