Back Booed Up? NeNe Leakes & Nyonisela Sioh Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Her Courtside Date With Another Man

Source: Variety / Getty

“What is dis, honey?” Rumors are swirling that love might be back on the menu for NeNe Leakes and her ex-boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, just weeks after the Housewives legend was spotted sweetly smooching someone else.

According to an exclusive report from theJasmineBrand on March 24, whispers are swirling that NeNe and the Liberia-born designer have quietly rekindled their relationship nearly three years after calling it quits in 2023. While neither party has confirmed the reunion, insiders claim the two have found their way back to each other, low-key and out of the spotlight (for now).

NeNe Leakes Was Spotted Kissing Memphis Attorney Arthur Horne III In February

But here’s where things get a little spicy.

Just last month, NeNe was spotted getting cozy with Memphis attorney Arthur Horne III at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As previously reported, video footage obtained by TMZ showed the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star sharing hugs, kisses, and courtside cuddles with Horne. The pair didn’t exactly hide from the cameras either, at one point even pausing for a picture-perfect kiss. Witnesses said they were “hugged up” and “really touchy-feely,” making it look like more than just a friendly night out, though no official label was ever confirmed.

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Now, with talk of Sioh back in the picture, fans are left wondering: what exactly is going on in NeNe’s love life? It’s not clear, but according to an Instagram post shared by the reality TV star on March 12, she’s been firmly living it up in her “self-love” era.

She also took to Instagram Live shortly after her outing with Horne III, telling fans that it was “simply” a date, and that she has been on a quest to find her forever partner.

“I’m not in a relationship with anybody,” she claimed. “I really want to give it a real shot and date with intention. Find my life partner and…go somewhere and sit down.”

For those keeping score, NeNe and Sioh’s relationship first made headlines in 2022, not just for the romance, but for the legal drama involving his ex-wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh.

She filed a lawsuit accusing Leakes of contributing to the breakdown of their marriage, citing emotional distress and loss of affection. The controversy cast a shadow over the couple, and by 2023, NeNe confirmed during an interview with Carlos King that they had gone their separate ways.

“We’re taking a break,” she said at the time. “It’s…things I’m not happy with, things he’s not happy with. It’s just not working at the moment,” she added, before joking:

“He is single, so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead.”

Well…it looks like that window may have closed.

Do you think NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh are really back together? Thoughts?

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