Close
CELEBITY

Sources Say NeNe Leakes Has Rekindled With Nyonisela Sioh

Back Booed Up? NeNe Leakes & Nyonisela Sioh Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Her Courtside Date With Another Man

Love might be back on the menu for NeNe Leakes and her ex-boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, who broke up in 2023.

Published on March 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NeNe Leakes, ex-boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, Arthur Horne III
Source: Variety / Getty

“What is dis, honey?” Rumors are swirling that love might be back on the menu for NeNe Leakes and her ex-boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, just weeks after the Housewives legend was spotted sweetly smooching someone else.

According to an exclusive report from theJasmineBrand on March 24, whispers are swirling that NeNe and the Liberia-born designer have quietly rekindled their relationship nearly three years after calling it quits in 2023. While neither party has confirmed the reunion, insiders claim the two have found their way back to each other, low-key and out of the spotlight (for now).

NeNe Leakes Was Spotted Kissing Memphis Attorney Arthur Horne III In February

But here’s where things get a little spicy.

Just last month, NeNe was spotted getting cozy with Memphis attorney Arthur Horne III at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As previously reported, video footage obtained by TMZ showed the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star sharing hugs, kisses, and courtside cuddles with Horne. The pair didn’t exactly hide from the cameras either, at one point even pausing for a picture-perfect kiss. Witnesses said they were “hugged up” and “really touchy-feely,” making it look like more than just a friendly night out, though no official label was ever confirmed.

Now, with talk of Sioh back in the picture, fans are left wondering: what exactly is going on in NeNe’s love life? It’s not clear, but according to an Instagram post shared by the reality TV star on March 12, she’s been firmly living it up in her “self-love” era.

She also took to Instagram Live shortly after her outing with Horne III, telling fans that it was “simply” a date, and that she has been on a quest to find her forever partner.

“I’m not in a relationship with anybody,” she claimed. “I really want to give it a real shot and date with intention. Find my life partner and…go somewhere and sit down.”

For those keeping score, NeNe and Sioh’s relationship first made headlines in 2022, not just for the romance, but for the legal drama involving his ex-wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh.

She filed a lawsuit accusing Leakes of contributing to the breakdown of their marriage, citing emotional distress and loss of affection. The controversy cast a shadow over the couple, and by 2023, NeNe confirmed during an interview with Carlos King that they had gone their separate ways.

“We’re taking a break,” she said at the time. “It’s…things I’m not happy with, things he’s not happy with. It’s just not working at the moment,” she added, before joking:

“He is single, so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead.”

Well…it looks like that window may have closed.

Do you think NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh are really back together? Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: She Said, What She Said: NeNe Leakes Clears The Air On Her Cutesy Kiss With New Man, ‘I Really Want To Date With Intention’

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Arthur Horne III Nene Leakes Nyonisela Sioh romance

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    JAŸ-Z x GQ screencap

    11 Things We Learned From JAŸ-Z In 'GQ'

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Solange Knowles' Son Juelz Smith, 21, & 'LHHATL' Star Tommie Lee, 41, Alleged Sexy Date Night Sparks Debate — 'Don't She Got A Daughter His Age?'

    MadameNoire
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Inside

    Bump Watch 2026: All The Celeb Moms-To-Be We’re Celebrating Right Now

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Disney's Moana - The Rock

    The Rock And His Wig Are Starring In 'Moana'

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Belle Collective: Birmingham
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    ‘Belle Collective: Birmingham’ First Look Photos Spotlight Sisterhood, Success & Business Baddies In The Magic City

    Comment
    Tommie Lee x Juelz Smith x Solange Knowles
    New Couple???  |  lexdirects

    New Couple??? Clips Of Solange’s Son Juelz, 21 & #LHHATL’s Tommie Lee, 41, Seemingly Smooching Spark Age Gap Grumbling

    Comment
    Summer House x Mia
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    #SummerHouse’s Mia Calabrese Talks THAT Race Conversation & Ciara Miller’s Possible West Wilson Reconciliation—’She Deserves The World’

    Comment
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals
    18 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

    Comment
    Justin Timberlake Booking Photo
    2 Items
    Arrests  |  lexdirects

    ‘WHITE?!? Boy Wasted! Unserious & Unsober Justin Timberlake Jokes About Race During DWI Arrest, Pop Locking Lockdown Memes Swarm Social Media

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close