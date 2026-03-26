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21 Savage Finally Seems To Confirm His Relationship With Latto

High Time For A Hard Launch! Latto & Her ‘Big Mama’ Baby Bump Grace ‘Paper Magazine,’ 21 Savage Finally Seems To Confirm Their Coupledom

Published on March 26, 2026
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  • Latto is unbothered by rumors about her relationship, focusing on her happiness and new chapter.
  • Latto was initially nervous about sharing her pregnancy but now feels it was meant to be.
  • 21 Savage's reaction fuels speculation, but Latto maintains she's been with her partner for years.

Latto is stepping into her Big Mama era with a baby on the way, and she’s not letting outside noise interfere with her journey.

Latto and 21 Savage
Source: Prince Williams / Cindy Ord

The rapper recently sat down with Paper Magazine for an interview, where she addressed the ongoing buzz about her pregnancy and relationship. One thing she made clear during that conversation is that she feels completely secure and content with where she is in life, regardless of what other people have to say.

There has been no shortage of speculation about Latto’s love life over the years. For quite some time, fans were convinced that she and 21 Savage were together, and in August 2025, rumors picked up even more when footage surfaced of the pair vacationing together in St. Vincent.

More recently, Latto’s “Business & Personal” music video fueled the conversation, especially alongside her pregnancy announcement. In the video, viewers noticed what looked like 21 Savage’s childhood photos in the visual, and some even pointed out a tattooed hand touching her stomach that appeared to match his ink.

Despite all the theories, however, Latto told Paper she has no intention of addressing or confirming anything about her relationship. According to her, she’s been with her partner for years and is not bothered by public chatter surrounding their status.

“I have nothing to prove no anyone. I have no rumor to clear up,” she said. “I’ve been with my man for years now, and it ain’t going nowhere. To me, that’s clearly a result of me moving and operating how I do.”

The “Georgia Peach” rapper went on to share that while she’s always been a romantic at heart, she has never allowed a relationship to define her identity.

“I’m my own person outside of my relationship as well,” she explained. “I don’t want to make that the forefront of my existence, my career. I got a man at home, I’m happy and well taken care of, and that’s all anyone needs to know.”

Fans were already suspecting something was up in the rapper’s personal life after Latto went quiet for a while, leading many to believe she might be pregnant. Those suspicions turned out to be correct when she confirmed the big news last week.

After staying out of the spotlight for months, Latto admitted to the mag that she initially felt nervous about sharing such a big life update with the world. Now, she says she’s fully embracing this new chapter and feels like it was always meant to happen.

“I was definitely terrified of what everyone was going to think and, you know, those stigmas, that [motherhood] is gonna slow you down,” she said. “But I feel like I’m more motivated than I’ve ever been in my life. I was worried in the beginning, and I literally laugh at how worried I was now. I can’t imagine my life being any other way. It’s like it was written.”

Latto also responded to critics who accused her of contradicting herself in her lyrics. On “Go Girl” with Summer Walker, she previously rapped, “Big mama, no kids,” followed by, “Waiting for the right n****, right time.” She explained that the verse was recorded long before her pregnancy and pushed back against claims that she was being dishonest.

“I recorded that verse almost two years ago. I was not pregnant! I’m not a cap-a** b***h,” she said.

But, while Latto says she’s completely fine letting social media go wild with their own opinions, her long-rumored partner is adding even more fuel to the fire. Fans are buzzing over whether 21 Savage may have subtly confirmed he’s the father of her child after he reacted to the rapper’s cover story.

On Wednesday, March 25, 21 appeared to react to her announcement by posting her Paper Magazine cover with the caption, “Big Mama Not The Little 1.” He also included three dagger emojis, a symbol closely associated with him and one that Latto referenced in her “Business & Personal” video.

Although Latto has not responded to his post, she has made her feelings about him clear in the past. In 2025, she told TMZ that she never gets tired of hearing about him because that’s “her man, her man, her man!”

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