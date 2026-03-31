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Luke Campbell Calls Out Nick Cannon & Chilli's Trump Support

2 Live Fools? ‘Uncle Luke’ Campbell Calls Out Nick Cannon & Chilli About Supporting Trump: ‘Y’all On The Wrong Side Of This One’

"Uncle Luke" Campbell checks Chilli and Nick Cannon's pro-MAGA support after their campaign donations & Trump-loving comments went viral.

Published on March 31, 2026
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Chilli and Nick Cannon had the internet buzzing with their pro-MAGA mayhem, and now Uncle Luke is speaking out as the “adult in the room” about the conservative commotion. What in the ’90s mad-lib is going on?

Chilli x Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke x Nick Cannon
Source: Jeff Kravitz/ Gustavo Caballero/ Variety

Chilli spoke out to deny supporting Donald Trump, despite multiple reported campaign donations. Yet, screenshots circulating social media seemingly show otherwise. Several social media accounts claim the TLC singer “liked” several posts about Trump and follow multiple “far-Right accounts,” which would explain how she “accidentally” reposted a misinformation meme about Michelle Obama.

And then there’s Nick Cannon, who went viral for praising Trump while spreading misinformation about Democrats and the KKK. He also denied any political allegiance to MAGA or any other political party, but his conservative comments led critics to claim he’s copping pleas. After all, he was laughing along and agreeing “100%” with Muva MAGA Amber Rose throughout this same episode of his Big Drive series.

In the wake of millions taking to the streets to oppose the president’s policies in all 50 states for No Kings protests, the backlash was as loud as the Trump supporters cheering on both celebs. Tensions and the political volume was already high online after Druski’s “conservative women” sketch basically broke the internet. On Monday, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell called out, or rather called in, Nick and Chilli.

Luke Campbell’s Open Letter To Chilli & Nick Cannon

The 2 Live Crew star is never shy about sharing his opinion after taking his fight for freedom of speech to the highest court, but she’s calling on both celebs to do better. He claimed that they have a right to say, think, and vote however they want, but are “dead wrong” for dismissing the impact of Trump’s policies on ” the same people who built you.” Oop!

“To Nick Cannon and Chilli — I say this with love, but also with truth. What y’all are saying right now… in my opinion… is dead wrong. Now let me be clear — I’m the one who fought all the way to the Supreme Court for free speech. So I respect your right to say whatever you want. That’s a fact.

“But this hits different. Because the same Black people you’re turning your backs on… The same Black women you’re dismissing… Those are the same people who built you. They buy your tickets. They watch your shows. They support your careers. And now you’re aligning with a man — Donald Trump — who has openly disrespected Black women, including Michelle Obama, and countless other accomplished Black women,” Luke wrote on X with a screenshot of pro-Trump posts Chilli allegedly “liked.”

The rapper-turned-activist went on to describe why political alignment hits home differently during these unprecedented times.

“Let’s talk facts: Our people depend on the Department of Education. Our people depend on HUD. Our people depend on opportunity — not having their achievements dismissed as ‘DEI.’ This same man has:

•Tried to erase Black history

•Limited what our children can learn

•Praised and pardoned officers involved in killing unarmed Black men

So don’t act like this is just politics. This is personal,” he continued.

Luke Campbell Calls Out Nick Cannon’s For Spreading Misinformation With Muva MAGA

Campbell, who has run for office before and recently launched a new campaign for state congress in Florida, kept it diplomatic and fact-checked the Wild ‘N Out host, dragging Democrats with half-truths.

“Nick, you were right about one thing — yes, a Republican president signed the law freeing enslaved Africans. That’s history. But you left out everything that happened AFTER that. You left out where today’s MAGA movement stands.

“You left out who has consistently fought for civil rights, voting rights, and opportunity. If it was left up to them right now, they’d take us backwards — not forward. And let’s be real… If they truly cared about Black people — about Foundational Black Americans, descendants of slaves — we wouldn’t even be having this conversation. We’d be talking about reparations,” Campbell continued.

“So I’m not coming at y’all with hate… I’m coming at you with responsibility. Because influence comes with accountability. And right now… y’all on the wrong side of this one,” he added.

Campbell went on to explain that being “on the right side of history” is why he’s running for Congress in his home state of Florida. Many responses are praising the thoughtful response that laid out why Nick and Chilli’s fanbase reacted so strongly, while others claim it’s just a way to boost the campaign if he didn’t respond to every other Black MAGA-supporting celeb the same way.

Did Uncle Luke Campbell have a point? Is the backlash about Nick Cannon and Chilli going too far or just far enough?

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