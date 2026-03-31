Viral video shows an officer punching a man during a routine stop, raising concerns about excessive force.

Officials launch reviews, but ultimately determine no laws were broken, despite the disturbing footage.

The incident is part of a pattern of use-of-force incidents within the department, with little accountability.

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

After William McNeil Jr.’s unnecessarily violent arrest at the hands of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, another case involving the department is going viral.

The incident detailed by News4Jax feels painfully familiar; another viral video, another explanation, another reminder of how routine brutality has become. This time, it centers on Dasaun Williams, a Jacksonville man violently punched in the face by an officer during what should have been a standard stop that quickly spiraled into something far more disturbing.

According to the report, body camera footage from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows the encounter unfolding during an undercover drug and gang investigation. The video, now widely circulated online, captures an officer striking Williams in the face, raising immediate and unavoidable questions about excessive force.

That alone would be enough. But it never seems to stop there.

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Officials, as they so often do, fall back on process. Authorities launched both administrative and criminal reviews, yet the state attorney ultimately determined that no laws were broken. That conclusion sits uneasily beside the video itself—a stark visual that suggests something far more violent than bureaucratic language can comfortably contain.

The broader context—drawn from released footage and prior reporting—makes the moment even harder to stomach. In the recorded encounter, Williams questions why he was stopped and asks for clarification, even requesting a supervisor. Instead of de-escalation, the situation escalates rapidly. Officers break his car window, physically drag him out, and, most notably, deliver a punch to his face during the arrest.

There are, of course, justifications offered. Claims that Williams refused commands. Assertions that he escalated the situation. Even mentions of items found in the vehicle. But none of that erases the image that continues to circulate: an officer choosing to punch a man in the face.

Ubiquitious civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Williams and released the following statement via social media:

Because this isn’t happening in a vacuum. The same department has faced repeated scrutiny over use-of-force incidents, with prior cases involving physical assaults, questionable arrests, and internal investigations that rarely seem to result in meaningful accountability.

So the exhaustion sets in. Another video. Another explanation. Another insistence that what looks like violence isn’t really misconduct.

At some point, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore. What is framed as enforcement keeps looking—and feeling—like punishment. And the officer at the center of this moment isn’t just part of the story; he is the reason it exists at all.