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Gizelle Bryant's Daughter Adore Bryant Joins Alpha Kappa Alpha

Legacy Love: Gizelle Bryant’s Daughter Adore Joins Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Prettily Pays Tribute To Gizelle’s ‘Gorgeous & Talented’ Throwback Photo

Gizelle Bryant's daughter Adore has officially crossed the burning sands, joining the esteemed Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and honoring her mother's legacy with the sorority.

Published on March 31, 2026
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Gizelle Bryant, Adore Bryant, Alpha Kappa Alpha
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Gizelle Bryant’s daughter, Adore, is the latest of her daughters to become a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and to celebrate the moment, the Hampton University student prettily paid tribute to her mother by recreating a striking photo from Gizelle’s own sorority days at her home by the sea.

Adore recreated her mother, Gizelle Bryant’s, stunning sorority photo.

On March 30, Adore shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting photos of herself wearing a green beret, a pink shoulder bag, and a black jacket, an outfit reminiscent of the one her mother wore decades earlier as a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc., Gamma Theta chapter.

In the image, Adore mirrored her mom’s confident, smoldering gaze, outside of Virginia Cleveland hall, highlighting the strong resemblance between the two.

In her caption, Adore revealed that joining the sorority had been “a life long dream,” and expressed pride in continuing her mother’s “legacy” within the esteemed organization.

“To you, Soror Mommy, I thank you for showing me the meaning of lifelong sisterhood and service,” she continued. “As I follow in the footsteps of the distinguished Gamma Theta women whom have come before me, I am forever grateful for the ability to be apart of something GreaTer,” she added.

“To my Gorgeous and Talented line sisters, I thank you all for pouring into me endless love, support, and sisterhood that will last a lifetime. Beauty Unparalleled, Grace Undefined, An Alpha Kappa Alpha Woman is one of a kind. 45 ΓΘ 90 52 ΓΘ 26.”

Social media congratulated the 19-year-old on her big achievement. 

Gizelle, who recently celebrated 36 years as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, shared her emotional reaction in the comments, expressing how proud she is of her daughter.

“36 years later!!! This makes me cry. 🥲 #Legacy like no other!” she commented. “I love you Adore 💚 Skee Wee My Soror Skee Wee.”

Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise and congratulations. “This is iconic,” wrote one user. “I can’t wait for this moment with my future daughter and nieces,” another added. 

Adore’s twin sister, Angel — who recently became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College — chimed in:

“SOROR TWINNYYYYYY!!! I am so proud of you.”

Who are Gizelle Bryant’s daughters?

Gizelle Bryant is a proud mother of three daughters. In addition to Adore, she raises Angel,19, Adore’s twin sister, and her eldest daughter, Grace, 21, with ex-husband and pastor Jamal Bryant. All three are currently pursuing their college education and following their individual passions. According to Bravo, Adore is studying international relations at Hampton University, Angel is majoring in health science at Spelman College in Atlanta, and Grace attends Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, where she is working toward a degree in public relations.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star previously opened up about adjusting to life as an empty nester during the August 25 episode of her podcast, Reasonably Shady, which she co-hosts with former castmate Robyn Dixon.

“I do want to give hope for the empty nesters out here,” Gizelle said. “It is a new world. I feel, like, embrace it. In the beginning, it’s like a breakup, you know? In a breakup, you’re all sad and it’s like your heart is broken. You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, life is over.’ And then you get over that, and it’s just like, ‘You know what? It’s about me.’”

Congrats to Adore and Angel Bryant!

RELATED CONTENT: Not So Fast! Tea Clocking Quad Checks #RHOP’s Gizelle Over #M2M Comments, Bravo Watchers Release ‘Rinsing & Recycling’ Receipts

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Adore Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Angel Gizelle Bryant Hampton University HBCU Soror

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