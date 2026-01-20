Close
Celebrity

Gizelle Bryant 'Recycling' Comment Addressed By Quad Webb

Not So Fast! Tea Clocking Quad Checks #RHOP’s Gizelle Over #M2M Comments, Bravo Watchers Release ‘Rinsing & Recycling’ Receipts

Miss Quad, Miss Quad is outspoken, stylish, and fiercely loyal to 'Married to Medicine.' That loyalty was on full display when she addressed Gizelle Bryant’s 'rinsing and recycling' comment about Bravo casting.

Published on January 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gizelle Bryant x Quad Webb
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Miss Quad, Miss Quad, Miss Quad—she got it it, she got it—and by IT, we mean a bone to pick #RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant, who suggested that Bravo might be “rinsing and recycling” reality stars across its franchises like Married To Medicine. Bravo watchers are now backing up Miss Quad’s claims with receipts.

Gizelle Bryant x Quad Webb
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

When did Gizelle Bryant say this?

The original remark dates back to September 2025, when Bryant appeared alongside her# RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon on their Reasonably Shady podcast.

Gizelle Bryant
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

During the conversation, Dixon suggested that networks might be “running out of people” to cast for reality TV, as rumors swirled about familiar reality faces potentially joining Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Among those rumored were K. Michelle, formerly of Love & Hip-Hop, and Angel Love from Basketball Wives. As previously reported, both K. Michelle, who is the newest Real Housewife of Atlanta, and Angel Love, who is indeed on Married To Medicine, clapped back.

Fast forward to Jan. 18, when Webb and Bryant appeared together on Watch What Happens Live. After host Andy Cohen pointed out that the Married to Medicine cast received “a lot of love” at BravoCon 2025, Webb used the moment to revisit the lingering issue.

“Sis, I love you down to the floor, but you and my good soror honey, said that we were recycling the girls down to the TV show, and that we was pillaging, pillaging, and rummaging through the recycle bin, you said that we were bringing on new girls that were recycled,” Webb said.

Bryant was quick to push back and redirect the blame.

“Oh, that was Robyn…Robyn said that.”

To Webb, the BravoCon reception—and the show’s strong ratings—proved that Married to Medicine is thriving, not scraping the bottom of the barrel. That’s why the earlier comment didn’t sit right with her. The 45-year-old star made it clear that, regardless of who said what, Married to Medicine’s success speaks for itself.

“The thing about it is…men lie, women lie, but the numbers don’t. And we’ve done very, very well. I think we have actually done better than Potomac and also Salt Lake City,” she boasted. 

Bryant attempted to defend Dixon by arguing that the comments weren’t specifically about Married to Medicine, although clips from the podcast suggested otherwise.

Still, Webb acknowledged the nuance while standing firm in her position.

“Look no, I do understand, but both of you kind of chimed in on us. So I said, ‘Oh, well, we got to talk about this.’” 

Before the conversation could escalate further, Bryant kept things light with a playful response.

“I really don’t think I did, but we got to go back and run it. We’ll run it.”

Gizelle Bryant x Quad Webb
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Webb’s comments are justified, as the Married To Medicine franchise has seen much success since its debut in 2013. A cast member since day one, Quad has witnessed that growth firsthand. According to USTVDB, Married to Medicine, which has aired on Bravo since March 24, 2013, drew 694,600 viewers in December 2025, earning a 0.22% rating and a 3% increase from the previous week this month. 

What do you think of this funny and shady moment between Gizelle Bryant and Quad Webb?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Andy Cohen Bravo Bravo TV Gizelle Bryant Married to Medicine Newsletter newsletters Quad Webb Real Housewives Reasonably Shady Robyn Dixon Trending Watch What Happens Live

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Stacey Dash Turns 59—A Timeline Of Her Evolution From ’90s It Girl To One Of Hollywood’s Most Polarizing Figures

    MadameNoire
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show

    Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Hip-Hop Wired

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Finest Zeta Phi Beta women 2026
    31 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Forever The Finest! Meet The FINER Women Of Zeta Phi Beta Embodying Sisterhood As The Oh So Sweet StunnerZ In The Divine Nine

    Comment
    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 17, 2026
    Hip-Hop Beef  |  imannmilner

    From Harlem to ‘SNL’: A$AP Rocky Brings His Signature Style & Flow To Late Night, Rihanna Supports His ‘Stole Ya Flow’ Bars

    Comment
    Tammy Rivera 2025 Atlanta Women's Expo
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    New Man On The Block: Tammy Rivera Sends Birthday Love To Her ‘Answered Prayer,’ ‘I Will Always Love You’

    Comment
    Jay-Z attends Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Mama’s Baby…Daddy?! Pay Me! Jay-Z Wins $120K Judgement In 10-Year Paternity Battle For Alleged Long-Lost Son Rymir Satterthwaite

    Comment
    Todd Tucker and Kandi Burrus RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris
    Divorces  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Faking ‘Daddy Daycare’ For Social Media Amid Child Support Battle

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close