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Olandria Sets The Internet Ablaze With Sports Illustrated Shoot

Sportslandriaaaaa Sets The Internet Ablaze With Sizzling ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot, Godiva Goddess Gags The Internet

Olandria Carthen set the Internet on fire with her latest magazine shoot. She is 'Sports Illustrated''s 'Rookie of the Year.'

Published on March 31, 2026
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Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala Honoring Ms. Tina Knowles
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Olandria Carthen just set the Internet ablaze with her new Sports Illustrated visuals like the true Bama Barbie she is. Dubbing it her “Sportslandriaaaaa” era, she’s officially stripped down to her bikini for a sizzling (and shimmery) editorial with the glossy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWjfw4qDYNs

Olandria shared behind the scenes footage from the beach shoot. The melanated queen, who went from reality TV star to fashion muse, was deemed one of the “Rookies Of The Year.”

In a comment on Instagram, under the Sports Illustrated shared video, the beloved star wrote, “Best experience ever!!!!! Thank you guys for everything 🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾.”

Captured on the sands of the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, by photographer Katherine Goguen, Olandria dazzled as she showed off her killer physique in various swimsuits.

In one look she wore a brown bikini by Oséree that was the perfect accessory to her sun kissed melanin. In another shot, she’s posing in a soaking wet white tee shirt and bottoms.

This year’s batch of swimsuit baddies includes Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Jasmine Sanders, Ellie Thumann and reigning “Rookie of the Year,” Jena Sims. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWjFOznDOUS

She captioned another BTS clip from the shoot, “Once a dream. Now my lifestyle 🤍 Extremely grateful for this opportunity & my new Sports Illustrated family🥹🫶🏾”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWjSHh5DR55

Looking good, Sportslandriaaaaa!

Olandria continues to reach new heights, proving it’s only up for the self-proclaimed Bama Barbie.

SEE ALSO

Sportslandriaaaaa Sets The Internet Ablaze With Sizzling ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot, Godiva Goddess Gags The Internet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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