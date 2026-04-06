Discarded & Disregarded: Viral Image Shows DOJ Pam Bondi’s Portrait Seemingly Tossed In The Trash

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s official portrait was discarded and disregarded inside the Department of Justice, just hours after her firing.

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

According to TMZ, the photo shows Bondi’s framed portrait placed upside down in a wired trash can, prompting speculation about the circumstances surrounding her exit.

“Pam Bondi looks like she’s considered nothing but trash at the Department of Justice,” TMZ reported in describing the image.

The authenticity of the image remains disputed.

TMZ reports that the Department of Justice Rapid Response account rejected the claim, calling the viral image “Fake News” and sharing a separate photo that shows the portrait still hanging on a wall.

“It also included a photo of the framed picture hanging on the wall, calling that ‘Real News,’” TMZ reported, noting that it is unclear when that image was taken.

Replacement Named As Additional Changes Considered

TMZ states that President Donald Trump has named Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as Bondi’s successor, signaling an immediate leadership transition.

TMZ also reports that additional changes may be under consideration, including potential removals of:

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick



Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer



FBI Director Kash Patel



Army Secretary Dan Driscoll



“Pam might not be the only cabinet casualty this month,” TMZ reported.

Reports Of Internal Frustration Preceded Firing

As previously reported by NewsOne, Bondi’s removal followed reports of growing frustration within the administration, a development previously reported by several national outlets.

NewsOne states that Trump had become increasingly dissatisfied with Bondi prior to her firing, indicating that her exit had been under consideration.

While the DOJ disputes the authenticity of the image, its circulation has already shaped public discussion surrounding Bondi’s exit and the direction of the administration.