El Paso Cop Caught On Camera Punching Autistic Woman During Arrest As She Shouts ‘I Can‘t Breathe!’

Viral video shows police violently arresting an autistic woman, raising concerns about de-escalation and use of force.

Police departments often respond to such incidents with internal investigations, but accountability remains elusive.

The incident is part of a broader pattern of police defaulting to violence, even against vulnerable individuals.

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Police officers engaging in wanton violence against citizens has gotten beyond exhausting.

The two reports from the El Paso Times and KTSM document yet another disturbing instance of police violence, one that feels painfully familiar in both its brutality and the system’s predictable response.

At the center of both articles is a viral video showing officers from the El Paso (Texas) Police Department violently arresting a woman inside a home. According to reporting, officers were attempting to take the woman into custody on an outstanding warrant tied to a family violence allegation. But what unfolds in the footage goes far beyond a routine arrest—it is chaotic, aggressive, and deeply troubling.

The video shows multiple officers grappling with the woman as she screams in distress. She repeatedly cries out that she “can’t breathe,” a phrase that has become synonymous with some of the most horrifying cases of police violence in recent memory. At one point, despite already being physically restrained, an officer punches her in the head.

Even more disturbing are the details surrounding her condition. A bystander—believed to be her mother—can be heard telling officers that the woman has autism, raising serious questions about whether the police made any attempt to de-escalate the situation or adjust their approach.

“This my home, and they just beat up my daughter in front of me. She was coming out peacefully, (they) tased her, he beat her up and she has autism,” she says.

Instead, the encounter appears to escalate rapidly, with the woman claiming she had already been tased multiple times during the arrest.

Both outlets note that the department responded in the most predictable way possible: by announcing an internal investigation. The official statement acknowledges “community concern” and that the situation is under review. But these statements ring hollow, especially in the face of clear video evidence showing a restrained woman being struck in the head.

The woman was ultimately booked into jail on charges including family violence and resisting arrest before being released on bond. Yet, the focus on her alleged offenses does little to justify—or distract from—the sheer level of force used against her. Watching officers escalate to punches against someone already subdued is not just excessive, it’s emblematic of a system that continues to treat violence as a first resort rather than a last.